CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Shares The Best Outfit For Attacking A Villain's Lair [Exclusive]

By Danielle Ryan
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Bond flick is here and we have to know — what's the best outfit for taking down the bad guy? Animated super-spy Sterling Archer has always sworn by the tactical turtleneck, but "No Time to Die" director Cary Joji Fukunaga leans towards something that breathes a little more: a nice, comfy henley shirt.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Person
Daniel Craig
Polygon

No Time To Die reinvents James Bond in the worst and weariest way

Five movies into Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, part of what made him so singularly enthralling when he first took the role in 2007’s Casino Royale has sputtered into something totally unremarkable and common. Craig initially brought a vulnerability to a franchise premised on the exploits of a habitually tuxed-up, martini-sipping womanizer. He not only departed from his predecessors by getting roughed up (and jacked up), but by falling in love and experiencing heartbreak. Through Craig, Agent 007 essentially underwent a masculinity makeover, because by 2007, depicting Bond as the macho, unfeeling playboy he’d been historically was not only alienating and retrograde, it was boring and played-out.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Recalls Partying Hard To Celebrate Landing James Bond, But Also Not Being Able To Tell Anyone Why

No Time to Die has concluded the Daniel Craig-led run of Bond movies with an epic and emotional finish, cementing him as one of the best Bonds ever. It's still hard to believe Craig almost passed on the role 15 years ago but, thankfully, he changed his mind and delivered some of the best movies in the franchise’s long history. Getting such a role is a major accomplishment, and the actor recalled partying very hard after he landed the role. But of course, he also couldn't tell anyone why he was celebrating.
CELEBRITIES
abc27 News

Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

(AP) — After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but […]
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Heading into the weekend, “No Time to Die” was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. Though not a disaster, the film’s final weekend total was expected to be higher because...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Lair#Sterling Archer#The Rag Bone
GoldDerby

Shaken or stirred? ‘No Time to Die’ opens with $56 million for Daniel Craig’s final Bond

Was this past weekend’s long-awaited debut of “No Time to Die” in North American theaters an unqualified success or a big disappointment? Perhaps neither, or maybe both. Following a successful international bow last week, “No Time to Die” hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada this weekend and grossed an estimated $56 million in its debut frame, a number that came in on the low-end of studio expectations and roughly $14 million less than the launch of “Spectre” in 2015. Among the five James Bond films with Daniel Craig as 007, “No Time to Die” had the fourth-ranked opening, after...
MOVIES
/Film

No Time To Die Proves Bond (Still) Doesn't Depend On America

Daniel Craig's fifth and final "James Bond" flick "No Time to Die" finally arrived in theaters in North America over the weekend, just shy of six years after "Spectre" initially debuted. Bond fans did, indeed, turn up, with the movie setting a record for Thursday previews at the box office. But by Monday morning, the weekend total fell on the lower side of expectations. Good, not great. A little unexciting, all things considered. Even so, there is an important lesson or two to be learned from the numbers, especially as it relates, very specifically, to this franchise and its potential future. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Gifts for James Bond Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As 007 fans know all too well, no big-budget film in recent memory has been plagued by more setbacks and delays than “No Time to Die.” But Daniel Craig’s final entry as James Bond is finally here after hitting theaters on Oct. 8 — and it’s already received rave reviews. Now that the long-awaited film is here, there’s no better time to stock up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Bond 26: Where the 007 Franchise Should Go After Shocking ‘No Time to Die’ End

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for the ending of “No Time to Die.”] Let’s not mince words: the Daniel Craig era of James Bond is over. The star of five Bond films of varying success and tone, Craig has long made it plain that “No Time to Die” was going to be his last outing as the super-suave 007. As the Cary Fukunaga-directed feature finally (finally!) makes it way into theaters around the globe, any lingering questions about the possibility of Craig returning to the role, well, let’s just say they can finally be put to bed. And that’s...
MOVIES
AFP

'No Time to Die' wastes no time topping US box office

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement to face off against old foes Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE and Safin, played by Rami Malek. Last week's leader "Venom: Let there Be Carnage," was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, making a total of $141 million for its first two weeks. The Sony film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien.
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy