Twitch's Security Problems Started Long Before This Week's Hack

A massive security breach at Twitch has exposed a wealth of information pertaining to the website's source code, unreleased projects, and even how much the top streamers make. As data analysts and journalists work to decipher what exactly is contained in the hundreds of gigabytes of information, others are still wondering how this happened. From a report: Such a breach seemed like it was increasingly likely to some. The Verge has spoken to multiple sources who claim that during their time at Twitch, the company valued speed and profit over the safety of its users and security of its data. This data breach, which Twitch blames on an error to a server configuration, is the latest in a series of security and moderation problems that have plagued the Amazon-owned streaming platform. In August, hate raids in which marginalized streamers were subjected to uncontrollable numbers of bots spamming hate speech erupted across Twitch. Streamers banded together to create the #twitchdobetter hashtag and organized a walkout on September 1st to bring attention to the problem and spur Twitch to deploy safety measures to stem the hate tide. In response, Twitch acknowledged streamers' complaints, urged patience, and promised it was working on tools that would help to better protect streamers and their communities.