All seven teams who were top ranked last week are again this week in the South Dakota Media High School Football Polls, released Monday. In 11AA, Pierre is still second, but received one more first-place vote than last week. Winner remains the unanimous number-one team in 11B and has finished its regular season unbeaten. Platte-Geddes fell from second to fifth in the 9AA poll after losing to Gregory. Herreid/Selby Area, unbeaten at 8-0 remains third in the 9A poll. Potter County, who lost last Friday to H/SA, exchanged spots with Faulkton Area in the 9B poll. The Battlers are now fourth and the Trojans are third.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO