Winchester golf celebrates Senior Day, qualifies for state tournament as new Div. 1 team

HELENA — The Helena Capital golf teams, both the boys and the girls, have momentum heading into the state tournament and the Bruins are hoping to capitalize on it. Last week, both teams took home first-place trophies at the Western AA Divisional tournament and for the boys especially, who have consecutive top-5 finishes, including a third in 2019, a top-three finish could be in the cards again.

HELENA, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO