Winchester golf celebrates Senior Day, qualifies for state tournament as new Div. 1 team

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinchester High School’s golf team celebrated double at their home Winchester Country Club on Oct. 5: Senior Day and qualifying for the state tournament. Family, friends and underclassman teammates mingled and watched from above the ninth hole amid red and black balloons and photograph banners honoring Winchester’s Class of 2022: Niko Fortier (captain), Philip Sughrue (captain), Liam Doherty and Brian Kavanaugh. As each made their final putt, people clapped, the players confirmed their scorecards, photos were taken and head golf coach Tom Walsh spoke to his team.

