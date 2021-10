Thousands of Newcastle United fans have celebrated the club’s Saudi takeover with a party outside the stadium.Supporters sprayed beer, danced and sang when news broke that their unpopular owner of 14 years, billionaire retail tycoon Mike Ashley, had his sale approved by the Premier League.Some of the football fans posed in traditional Saudi outfits, waved Saudi flags, and surrounded the statue of the late Sir Bobby Robson – the club’s beloved former manager – outside St James’s Park.Drivers passing the famous stadium tooted their horns and were cheered by the fans.Ian Beeby, from Longbenton, Newcastle, said he could hardly speak...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO