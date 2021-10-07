Orange County homebuying dips 18% in next 6 months, history says
Autumn brings shorter days, brisker weather — and historically speaking, a homebuying chill to Orange County. When my trusty spreadsheet looked at seasonal swings in monthly DQNews stats dating back to 1988 — that’s tracking 1.36 million sales over one-third of a century — September is definitely the start of a six-month cooling trend. Among six Southern California counties, all had a decline in average sales over 33 years in this “off” season (September through February) vs. the other “prime time” half of a year (March through August). Only Riverside and San Bernardino counties had gains in their median price.www.ocregister.com
