MIDLAND — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James R. Ide V’s family. Ide was killed in the line of duty Aug. 29, 2010, after he was shot when his unit came under fire in Hyderabad, Afghanistan. The 32-year-old was a handler for bomb-sniffing dogs. He is survived by his wife and their children.

MIDLAND, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO