Edgefield County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Edgefield County in central South Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgefield, Johnston, Cleora, Edgefield Federal Correction Institution, Pleasant Lane, Lick Fork Campground, Strom Thurmond High School, Northside Fire Station Main, Mt Vintage, Harmony and Colliers. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

