Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ANDERSON COUNTY At 1228 PM EDT, High stream flows continue across portions of Anderson County and residual flooding is expected to continue into the early afternoon hours due to the 2-4 inches of rainfall that occurred earlier this morning. Therefore, the Flood Warning has been extended in order to allow area streams to crest and recede below bankfull levels. Please continue to obey all barricades and avoid flooded areas. Barricades remain in place over dry roadways to allow engineers to assess road stability and safety, which is often compromised after a flood. Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Anderson, Easley, Homeland Park, Powdersville, Piedmont, Belton, Williamston, Northlake, Iva, West Pelzer, Starr, Anderson Airport, Lake Russell and Broadway Lake. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the early afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.