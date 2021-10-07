CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ANDERSON COUNTY At 1228 PM EDT, High stream flows continue across portions of Anderson County and residual flooding is expected to continue into the early afternoon hours due to the 2-4 inches of rainfall that occurred earlier this morning. Therefore, the Flood Warning has been extended in order to allow area streams to crest and recede below bankfull levels. Please continue to obey all barricades and avoid flooded areas. Barricades remain in place over dry roadways to allow engineers to assess road stability and safety, which is often compromised after a flood. Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Anderson, Easley, Homeland Park, Powdersville, Piedmont, Belton, Williamston, Northlake, Iva, West Pelzer, Starr, Anderson Airport, Lake Russell and Broadway Lake. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the early afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
The Hill

Texas airlines defy Abbott, comply with Biden vaccine order

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will continue to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees as required by the Biden administration, defying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) executive order banning all vaccine mandates in the state. The Texas-based carriers recently announced that all employees must get the shots to comply...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homeland Park, SC
City
Williamston, SC
City
Belton, SC
City
Iva, SC
City
Easley, SC
County
Anderson County, SC
City
Anderson, SC
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#12 03 00#Anderson Easley
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy