San Angelo, TX – Diana Speaker is running for re-election as Tom Green County Treasurer and has released the following statement: With a fire and passion to continue serving our community, I am announcing my candidacy for reelection as “Your” Tom Green County Treasurer. I have a proven record as an involved, direct and compassionate leader who brings people together to get things done with a focus on what’s best for our community. Tom Green County is an amazing place to live and work, and I intend to build on our past successes. During my current term I began paying Vendors via Direct…

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO