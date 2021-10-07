Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas

It was a tale of two fights: American heavyweight Deontay Wilder, a man whose right hand is an express ticket to unconsciousness, versus British man-mountain Tyson Fury, a shifty tactician and dancing bear with a tongue as sharp as his jab. Their first meeting in December 2018 ended in a controversial split draw, with Wilder almost having Fury out on his feet at one point. Their rematch in March 2020 was an entirely different affair, with Fury surprisingly pressing the action and pummeling Wilder en route to a seventh-round stoppage. Will Fury continue his dominance? Or will Wilder recapture his face-flattening mojo? Find out at Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The undercard begins at 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $205; axs.com.