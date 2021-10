Keir Starmer has said it is not for him to object to Saudi Arabia's takeover of Newcastle United, arguing that the deal should be a matter for an independent regulator. The Labour leader said fans were "glad to see the back of Mike Ashley" after the oil-rich country's sovereign wealth fund headed a £300m takeover deal for the football club.Asked about whether the deal should go ahead amid concerns about human rights, Sir Keir said he was "concerned" but would not say he thought it should be blocked."It's not for me as the leader of the opposition to say who...

