Colleges

#ProfilesOfTenacity: Mennah Abdelwahab

uga.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did you choose Grady and your course of study?. I came into UGA as an international affairs major, and while I loved my IA courses, I felt I needed experiences that would push me out of my comfort zone. I was always fascinated by the media, particularly how it operates and the power it wields over our lives. I also felt that being a strong communicator would serve me well in any job I would pursue later. My first Grady class was pretty small and very discussion based, which I really loved. I was motivated to continue pursuing my Grady degree because my Grady professors have been incredibly supportive; it has meant a lot to see everyone want you to succeed.

grady.uga.edu

uga.edu

Journalism students to play integral role in saving community newspaper

Grady College journalists are teaming with one of their alums to rescue a 148-year-old weekly newspaper in nearby Oglethorpe County with the help of an innovative experiential learning project. Within hours of hearing that the county newspaper, the Oglethorpe Echo, was announcing its final publication, Dink NeSmith (ABJ ’70) created...
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA
uga.edu

Applications for inaugural UGA First Awards open through Oct. 22

In honor of National First-Generation College Celebration Day on Nov. 8, the University of Georgia First-Generation Committee will grant the inaugural UGA First Awards. The First Awards will highlight and honor the contributions and achievements of UGA’s outstanding first-generation undergraduate, graduate and professional students, faculty and staff. To apply for...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

Georgia Highlands College and UGA Griffin Campus are working together to help students succeed with guaranteed admission from GHC to UGA! #TakingCharge

Georgia Highlands College and UGA Griffin Campus are working together to help students succeed with guaranteed admission from GHC to UGA! #TakingCharge. Thanks to an exclusive articulation agreement between Georgia Highlands College (GHC) and the University of Georgia (UGA), GHC students who complete their associate degree in biology while taking specific courses in the biology pathway have guaranteed admission into UGA’s Bachelor of Science in Microbiology program on their Griffin Campus.
GRIFFIN, GA
uga.edu

Nancy Juneau

Nancy Juneau believes in paying it forward. Nancy Juneau’s commitment to the University of Georgia is a way of life, so it’s natural that she would want to ensure that her support will inspire Bulldogs for generations to come. Nancy is a UGA grad (BSED ’82), a Georgia Bulldogs sports...
COLLEGES
#Uga
uga.edu

Faculty, staff donors set record participation rate

Current faculty and staff donors at the University of Georgia set an all-time giving participation record of 16.8% in fiscal year 2021 and, together with retirees, achieved a five-year high of 17%. “I am deeply grateful to these valued members of the UGA community for helping to strengthen this great...
COLLEGES
Wired UK

They quit. Now they want their jobs back

This summer, almost half of the workforce thought about quitting, and many of them did. They didn’t want to go back to the office full time, they wanted a lifestyle change, they were completely burned out. But their exits left a void in the jobs market that employers are struggling to fill. But the academic who coined the term ‘Great Resignation’ says it will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees who will take their old jobs back.
JOBS
uga.edu

Reports of COVID-19 at UGA hit semester low

Cases of COVID-19 reached an all-time low for the semester at the University of Georgia, with 47 cases reported for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The latest figure, a 48% decrease from the previous week, shows an overall decline in cases reported on campus, mirroring similar recent trends in the local community and across the state.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Microbiology

A group of Griffin High School biology students visited the University of Georgia Griffin Campus last week to conduct a science experiment under the direction of college students. The UGA students were fulfilling their service learning component of their “Basic Skills in the Laboratory” class, taught by Margie Paz, a senior lecturer in the microbiology department of the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
GRIFFIN, GA
uga.edu

Kinesiology professor discusses ‘priming your mind’ with a workout

Phillip D. Tomporowski, a professor in the kinesiology department of the Mary Frances Early College of Education, was recently quoted in an article from Shape about ways to stay focused when you’re stressed and overwhelmed. A boot camp class or a run can make your memory sharper the next day....
WORKOUTS
uga.edu

WSB-TV’s Maureen Sheeran on the Investigative Reporting Process

The first episode of season 11 of The Lead features a Grady graduate who has made a name for herself in her investigative reporting career. What does it take to produce an Emmy award-winning investigation, and why does investigative reporting matter? Atlanta’s WSB-TV Investigative and Special Projects Producer Maureen Sheeran answers, plus, she shares her networking strategies and her advice for people looking to jumpstart their journalism career.
ATLANTA, GA
uga.edu

Franklin College of Arts and Sciences

The University of Georgia Griffin Campus held the Fall Graduation Celebration and Brick Ceremony for the class of 2017 on Thursday, December 14, 2017 in the Stuckey Auditorium. In total, 24 students received their degrees and became alumni of the oldest state-supported university in the nation. This was the 22nd graduation ceremony held on the Griffin Campus.
GRIFFIN, GA
uga.edu

2021 National Student Transfer Week

National Transfer Student Week will be taking place this year from October 18th – October 22nd. This week is dedicated to celebrate all the amazing transfer students here at UGA! There are various events, programs, and initiatives taking place this week sponsored by both student affairs departments and academic affairs units.
EDUCATION
Tifton Gazette

Ala. reviews racist words in constitution

MONTGOMERY — Alabama has a history of slavery and racism but legislators want to remove the language of that history from the state constitution. Key highlights of the effort entail removing or updating sections pertaining to involuntary servitude and segregation. "I would like to see the right language placed in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Atlantic

The Abortion Backup Plan No One Is Talking About

So many states have restricted access to abortion so severely that people in large swaths of the country feel they have no options if they want to terminate a pregnancy. But technically, those who want an abortion still have options. It’s just that few have heard of them. Pregnant people...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
uga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

As the world’s population increases and extreme weather events become more commonplace, open channel design is becoming an essential component of the engineer’s water management toolbox. Surface drainage for new subdivisions, drainage systems for flood mitigation, and stream restoration for improved aesthetics or ecological concerns are common examples of open...
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

Saunt awarded Ridenhour Book Prize

Claudio Saunt, Richard B. Russell Professor in American History and Co-Director of the Center for Virtual History, has been awarded the 18th annual Ridenhour Book Prize for his widely celebrated work, Unworthy Republic: The dispossession of Native Americans and the road to Indian Territory:. The Ridenhour Prizes seek to recognize...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uga.edu

community involvement

The University of Georgia is committed to principles of equal opportunity and affirmative action. Click here to learn more »
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Milledge Avenue Church’s Pumpkin Sale Raises Funds, Promotes Inclusivity

The Milledge Avenue Baptist Church’s pumpkin patch is a fall tradition for some students and area residents and an annual fundraiser for the congregation. It opened Oct. 3, and students in Prof. Lori Johnston’s Religion Reporting course on Oct. 4 interviewed clergy, volunteers and shoppers for quick-turn stories. Their social media posts, photos and text capture the colorful scene and community focus, and what the church does with the proceeds and leftover pumpkins.
RELIGION

