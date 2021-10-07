Universal Orlando Resort Celebrates the Holiday Season with Nonstop Awesome Featuring the Return of Christmas In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas and Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s From November 13 – January 2
ORLANDO, Fla. (October 7, 2021) – Universal Orlando Resort’s epic holiday traditions and characters are back, bigger and louder than ever before for 51 days and nights of one-of-a-kind festive experiences during this year’s Holidays celebration beginning November 13 through January 2. Guests can rip open a holiday gift of nonstop awesome where they can join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, meet the maven of mischief himself, The Grinch, during Grinchmas, and experience the larger-than-life return of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – and it’s all included with theme park admission.www.themainstreetmouse.com
