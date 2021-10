The example provided wasn't an exact duplication, but it was close enough to be useful for the New Orleans Saints defense. Attempting to corral and unsettle New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones proved to be a taller order than the Saints could fill in their last game, a 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. Jones passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns on 28 completions, and ran for 27 yards on four attempts (not including a successful two-point conversion run).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO