CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Japanese Charts: FIFA 22's Legacy Edition Is Switch's Best-Seller Of The Week

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamitsu's Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 3rd October, revealing that FIFA 22 is Switch's best-selling game of the week. Despite selling better on PS4, Switch's Legacy edition of the game shifted 13,385 physical units across the country in its opening week. It outsold other newcomer Melty Blood: Type Lumina to get there, as well as Switch's evergreen hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which only managed eighth place this week.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The 10 Best Retro Collections on Nintendo Switch – SwitchArcade Special Edition

Kept you waiting, hunh? Yes, it has been a while since our last list of top Nintendo Switch games, but we’re back. This time we’re looking at a surprisingly robust category on the Nintendo Switch: retro game collections. The death of the Virtual Console seems to have opened the doors for all kinds of compilations, but buying them all would put a serious hit on your wallet. Source: I have. Naturally, the best compilation is the one with the games you like, but we’re going to try to balance the quality of the included games with the quality of the other parts of the collections. We’re presenting them in no particular order, and these are simply our favorites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Typhoon Gal is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

Hamster has been unveiling new retro games to arrive on the Switch eShop nearly every week through its Arcade Archives collection. This week’s entry is Typhoon Gal. Check out some details on this arcade fighting game below. Typhoon Gal was originally released by Taito in Japan in 1985 under the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (Switch) Review

Well here we are again. I could copy and paste my review like last year, but unlike some of the folks at EA I don’t take much satisfaction in reusing material. For the THIRD year in a row, EA Sports has released a virtually unchanged edition of FIFA onto the Nintendo Switch.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nes#Switch Lite#Week Ending#Japanese#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#Falcom#Kuro#Kiseki#Minecraft
cgmagonline.com

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition (Switch) Review

There are plenty of things out there that are worth revisiting; I think I read The Name of the Wind about four times at this point and Battlestar Galactica never gets old. Now, my list of old games worth a replay is far more expansive and, if you look at Nintendo’s release schedule, I’m clearly not the only one with old games on the brain. Between Diablo II, Xevious, and the various Castlevania reissues, there is one other place to revisit, from the glorious golden days of 2018. Of course, I am referring to Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition, the long awaited switch port of Level-5’s adorable, three-year old action RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘FIFA 22 Legacy Edition’, ‘Survival Z’, ‘Takorita Meets Fries’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 1st, 2021. We’re kicking off the month with another hefty list of new releases, with a few interesting games and a few not-so-interesting ones. Also: some stuff in between. We’ve got summaries of them all, naturally. We also have a giant list of new sales, as we tend to on Fridays. Let’s check it all out!
FIFA
pockettactics.com

The best Switch racing games – from karting to carnage, there’s a race for everyone

If you have just picked up a Nintendo Switch and are dying to do a few laps with your friends, there are plenty of great racing games waiting for you to take for a spin. You can have some family fun with easier titles like Mario kart, or you can get serious with more realistic racers like Burnout. Either way, there’s plenty of ways to burn some rubber.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through September 18 - Sales

William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,050 Views. Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
FIFA
gamesindustry.biz

FIFA 22's boxed launch down 35% over FIFA 21 | UK Boxed Charts

It is the biggest game launch of the year, but FIFA 22 continues a sharp downward trend for the franchise at UK boxed games retail. Launch week boxed sales of FIFA 22 are down by more than 35% compared with FIFA 21, which was itself down by more than 42% over FIFA 20.
FIFA
Nintendo Life

UK Charts: Sonic Colors Ultimate Debuts In Third Place, Selling Best On Switch

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 2nd October, revealing that Sonic Colors Ultimate has grabbed third place in its opening week on sale. The game launched digitally on the eShop at the beginning of September, but a delayed physical launch means that it's only now started to make a dent in the official UK charts. The physical edition has sold best on Nintendo's platform thus far, with Switch accounting for 53% of the game's sales so far; 32% of sales came on PS4, with 15% on Xbox One.
FIFA
Gematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Switch OLED model, Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered, more

Nintendo Switch OLED model, , Alan Wake Remastered, and Far Cry 6 are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent using our “GEMATSU” coupon code.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Ever Wonder What Metroid's Samus Aran Would Look Like In Marvel vs. Capcom 2?

Is out today – you knew that of course – and that gives us the perfect excuse to showcase the amazing pixel artwork of a talented individual called Kercy. Kercy has a real skill for turning 3D video game characters into lovely 2D pixel art sprites that wouldn't look out of place in a Capcom fighter like Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and they've been working on a series of Samus Aran-related creations recently:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Comparing The OLED, Switch, And Switch Lite Screens

We have to admit to being just a little bit envious of Alex and his three Switches, but it does come in handy for videos like this. Alex has impressively managed to sync up all three Switches playing the intro cutscene to Super Mario Odyssey, showing off the OLED's higher contrast and brighter-seeming colours.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected Review (Switch eShop) Has there ever been a more perfect marriage of hardware and software than Tetris and the Game Boy? Despite not being an original Nintendo IP, Tetris felt like it was made for the monochrome portable, and it's hard to imagine either of them being anywhere near as successful without the other. However, Tetris is very much its own thing and has utilised the staggering fame it achieved thanks to its pairing with Nintendo's console to turn into one of the most famous video game properties of all time, with entries appearing on practically every device with a screen.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Digital Foundry's Technical Analysis Of Metroid Dread On Switch

Has finally landed on the Switch this week, and now the experts over at Digital Foundry have shared their own technical analysis of Samus' new adventure. So, how does it hold up? In docked mode, the game delivers a 1600x900 resolution, and in portable mode, it's apparently just as stunning - running at a "native 720p" - likely to showcase the new OLED display.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Looking For A Luxurious New Case To Protect Your Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Switch OLED is now officially out and about in the wild (several members of Team NL have happily received theirs in the mail this morning), and as any new owners will have noticed, it's a lovely, premium-feeling little thing. If you're in the market for a new protective carry...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy