Japanese Charts: FIFA 22's Legacy Edition Is Switch's Best-Seller Of The Week

Kept you waiting, hunh? Yes, it has been a while since our last list of top Nintendo Switch games, but we’re back. This time we’re looking at a surprisingly robust category on the Nintendo Switch: retro game collections. The death of the Virtual Console seems to have opened the doors for all kinds of compilations, but buying them all would put a serious hit on your wallet. Source: I have. Naturally, the best compilation is the one with the games you like, but we’re going to try to balance the quality of the included games with the quality of the other parts of the collections. We’re presenting them in no particular order, and these are simply our favorites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO