Japanese Charts: FIFA 22's Legacy Edition Is Switch's Best-Seller Of The Week
Famitsu's Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 3rd October, revealing that FIFA 22 is Switch's best-selling game of the week. Despite selling better on PS4, Switch's Legacy edition of the game shifted 13,385 physical units across the country in its opening week. It outsold other newcomer Melty Blood: Type Lumina to get there, as well as Switch's evergreen hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which only managed eighth place this week.www.nintendolife.com
