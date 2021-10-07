CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewferm beer kit, Greenworks robo vac, Benq lamp, and more – Review updates

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVIEW UPDATE – Here is a new set of review updates. Semi-regularly, we like to add updates to our previously published reviews to let you know how well (or not) a product continues to work well past the initial weeks after we received it. Click on each review in the list below and then scroll to the bottom to see the latest dated updates.

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

TechHive

Govee Immersion Light Kit review: It’s like ground effects for your television

I sometimes think Govee won’t rest until it has bathed every surface in your home—from floor to ceiling—with colored light. The company’s latest innovation is the Immersion Light Kit, a collection of two vertical light bars and a strip of LEDs that are designed to pair with a 55- to 65-inch television, bathing the wall behind the TV in complementary hues to what’s happening on the screen.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

ECOLOR Smart Moon Lamp Review: Smart Mood Lighting

Lights and candles are often used to set the mood. Technology affords us the opportunity to set that mood lighting in a bigger and better way. This review takes a look at the ECOLOR Smart Moon Lamp to see how it can add some mood lighting into your life. Setting...
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

10 Products We Love on Sale This Week: Greenworks, Milwaukee, SimpliSafe, and More

Fall is officially here, and it’s time to start thinking about everything you need to do to prepare for the changing seasons. While we can’t pull your sweaters out of storage or make sure that your leaf blower still works, we’ve done some of the hard work for you: We’ve found all the best items on sale this week, especially ones that will help you make the transition from summer to autumn a little easier. From almost 50 percent off on one of our top-rated leaf blowers to $400 off a gourmet cookware set, you’re sure to find something that you need to spruce up the home or upgrade what you already have.
SHOPPING
geekculture.co

Geek Review: BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R 144Hz Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

No two curves are built the same and if BenQ’s EX3210R monitor is a general use curved monitor with a gaming bent, then the EX3415R monitor is the curved gaming monitor with a general use bent. Instead of a deeper 1000R curve on the EX3210R, the EX3415R sports a shallower curve, presenting a gentler presence.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

7 Great Amazon Deals on Robot Vacs, Headphones, and More

Amazon loves to make up sales, and this week's promotion is all about Epic Daily Deals. In press releases, Amazon said the deals are supposedly “Black Friday–worthy.” The vast majority of the deals featured in the sale we've seen so far have been OK discounts on OK gear. If you want true Black Friday pricing, you'll likely need to wait until the end of November to see it on a wide scale.
ELECTRONICS
FireRescue1

Super Vac HURST® Battery Fan

Super Vac has partnered with the top name in rescue tools to bring you the only battery-powered fan that works with your department’s other HURST® Jaws of Life® battery tools. Introducing the Super Vac V20-BH 20” variable-speed fan, this PPV is powered by dual HURST EWXT™/E3™ 5.0Ah or 9.0Ah batteries, the same batteries that operate HURST eDRAULIC® Watertight Extrication Tools.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Ring Alarm Review: A Strong Home Security Kit

Ring's first security kit offers plenty of features, but it's missing key third-party compatibility that would have made it a hit. Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2nd... Ring - Retrofit Alarm Kit -... Ring Battery Powered Indoor... Show More Deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best...
ELECTRONICS
gearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: Olight Knives, Backcountry Bathroom Kit, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem.
SHOPPING
mmorpg.com

Govee StarPal Pro Table Lamp Review

Govee is back again with its latest RGB lighting accessory, the StarPal Pro table lamps. These lamps take aim directly at Philips Hue Go Table Lamp, delivering portable ambient lighting at a significantly lower price — including white and warm white, so they can be used outside of your gaming den. We’ve been big fans of the Philips lamps since their release. Let’s see if StarPal Pros offer a competitive solution while also saving you a few dollars!
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Organize and silence key jingle without adding bulk

NEWS – Key jingle is obviously a first-world problem. But what the heck, let’s solve it! Today I bring you the Keysmart Mini. We’ve reviewed other Keysmart key organizers in the past, but they were all full-sized. The mini is… well… mini! The Keysmart Mini key organizer is designed to hold up to 5 keys and a keyfob. You can add one to your EDC by clicking over to Amazon where they are currently priced at $14.99.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

NexiGo Air T2 Wireless Earbuds review

REVIEW – The NexiGo Air T2 Wireless Earbuds are hailed as the thinnest TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the market, but does the sound quality fall flat? Read on!. The NexiGo Air T2 Wireless Earbuds are a set of small Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. They are described by NexiGo as the “thinnest and most compact TWS headphones in the world,” and while I have no evidence to back this up, they indeed are the thinnest earbuds I’ve ever had the opportunity to review.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

The SingMic is better than a hairbrush for aspiring Doja Cats

CROWDFUNDING NEWS – I’ve been doing more videos for YouTube for my reviews and one thing I notice other than the fact that I need to improve lighting is that I also need to improve the sound. For that, a microphone is needed and the Sabinetek SingMic which is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo looks like a fun one to try.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Waterfield Designs Cycling iPhone Wallet and Jersey Pocket Tool Case fit your phone and more

NEWS – I’m a big fan of protecting my smartphone, which is an expensive and fairly delicate investment for the millions of us who carry one every day. Check out Waterfield Designs Cycling iPhone Wallet and Jersey Pocket Tool Case, which are intended to not only protect your smartphone and cycling tools, but also help organize a few of your wallet or EDC pocket items as well.
LIFESTYLE
The Gadgeteer

Orbitkey ID Card Holder Pro review

REVIEW – Almost every company out there that has a corporate office that wants to control who can get in and out of buildings issues company ID cards. These cards are often used to swipe in front of card readers to gain access to company parking garages, buildings, and in the case of where I work, get discounts in our many restaurants. Most companies also require you to wear that id card on your person while in the building so it can be quickly verified that you belong there. I have always been given a generic clear plastic holder and retractable leash to place my card into. The leash always seem to come out just far enough for me to look awkward trying to swipe the card in front of a door that was at chest level. They also were gangly enough to cause the card to whip around as I walked and I never had the badge facing forward when I needed it. When Orbitkey offered up their new ID Card Holder and Card Holder Pro, I took the opportunity to see if they really made a difference in how I carry my ID.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Here’s a multi-tool knife that you will love to bits

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – It seems like the vast majority of multi-tools include a knife as almost an afterthought. The Kershaw Select Fire flips that and makes the blade the main highlight of this EDC tool while including some extra functionality. The Kershaw Select Fire features a heat-hardened stainless steel blade, black glass-filled nylon scales, a fold-out 1/4 inch hex driver, 2 flathead bits, and 2 crosshead bits. And the best part is that you can add this useful multi-tool to your EDC collection for only $32.83 when you order one from Amazon.
SHOPPING
The Gadgeteer

Hohem iSteady V2 gimbal review – a smooth operator

REVIEW – Smartphone cameras have become phenomenally good in the last few years, but no amount of optical image stabilization or digital trickery can match a good gimbal (yet). So is the Hohem iSteady V2 gimbal a good gimbal? I took it through it’s paces and will now break it down in review format, as per the usual.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Soundcore announces Liberty 3 Pro – a solid upgrade to their line of true wireless earbuds

– Soundcore, Anker’s audio brand, has released their new Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds. Liberty 3 Pro features several upgrades to the previous Liberty Pro series earbuds, including bluetooth multipoint connections, ACAA 2.0, Personalized Noise Cancelling, and Fusion Comfort Fit. Bluetooth multipoint connection allows the earbuds to be...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

NeoLAB LAMY Safari all black ncode smartpen review – Analog meets digital

REVIEW – I enjoy keeping a paper journal, notebook, diary, log, whatever you want to call it. I use one every day to write down 3-4 tasks that I want to accomplish because I’ve found that writing them on paper and checking them off as I finish them, actually makes me more productive than putting them in an app. That’s because I have my notebook open right next to me all day so I can see it. While I love keeping a journal, there are two reasons why switching to a digital journal is always on my mind – archiving and searching. The NeoLAB LAMY Safari all black ncode smartpen is a potential solution to that issue. Let’s check it out.
ELECTRONICS

