Brewferm beer kit, Greenworks robo vac, Benq lamp, and more – Review updates

REVIEW – Almost every company out there that has a corporate office that wants to control who can get in and out of buildings issues company ID cards. These cards are often used to swipe in front of card readers to gain access to company parking garages, buildings, and in the case of where I work, get discounts in our many restaurants. Most companies also require you to wear that id card on your person while in the building so it can be quickly verified that you belong there. I have always been given a generic clear plastic holder and retractable leash to place my card into. The leash always seem to come out just far enough for me to look awkward trying to swipe the card in front of a door that was at chest level. They also were gangly enough to cause the card to whip around as I walked and I never had the badge facing forward when I needed it. When Orbitkey offered up their new ID Card Holder and Card Holder Pro, I took the opportunity to see if they really made a difference in how I carry my ID.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO