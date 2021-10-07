Matchroom Takes The Reins of Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos

Perhaps now the fight will actually go down. After endless pushbacks, Triller has lost control of the too long anticipated lightweight title showdown between Teofimo Lopez and his IBF mandatory, George Kambosos. The IBF has ruled this week that Triller, which paid a fortune to promote and broadcast the bout, had defaulted on its bid. Therefore, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing swept in and got the rights. Triller now finds itself seven figures in the hole. What this means for fight fans is that Lopez-Kambosos will most likely happen as soon as possible and that the match will no longer be a pay per view event – which Triller presented it as – though most didn’t believe it was a pay per view worthy affair to begin with.