Panola County, MS

Missing 18-year-old found safely, sheriff’s office says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
Derrick Weston Jr

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10/07:

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said that 18-year-old Derrick Weston Jr. has been found safe and is back with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Panola County Sheriff Office is currently searching for a missing young man.

He was last seen on Walls Road South of Batesville around 6:30 A.M. this morning wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike jacket, and white Air Force One sneakers.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call Panola County E-911 Dispatch at 662-487-2430.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman stabbed 1-year-old daughter, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A police officer in Greenville, North Carolina, said he saw a mother stab her 1-year-old daughter in the back. Cierra Dyer is now charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse, WITN reported. The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened Monday afternoon. Police said Dyer had...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
