Missing 18-year-old found safely, sheriff’s office says

Derrick Weston Jr

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10/07:

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said that 18-year-old Derrick Weston Jr. has been found safe and is back with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Panola County Sheriff Office is currently searching for a missing young man.

He was last seen on Walls Road South of Batesville around 6:30 A.M. this morning wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike jacket, and white Air Force One sneakers.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call Panola County E-911 Dispatch at 662-487-2430.

