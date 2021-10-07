CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pope, at peace meeting with Merkel, says divert arms money for food, vaccines

By Philip Pullella
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9ReY_0cKCsoQR00

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis, closing a peace meeting of world religions, called the arms trade a bane of humanity on Thursday, saying that money spent on weapons should be diverted to feed the hungry and distribute vaccines fairly.

“Fewer arms and more food, less hypocrisy and more transparency, more vaccines distributed fairly and fewer weapons marketed indiscriminately,” Francis said in his address at the event in front of the ancient Colosseum.

Francis spoke after remarks by Muslim and Jewish leaders, by other Christians, and by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held talks with the pope earlier in the day.

“War plays games with human lives. So does violence and the bane of a burgeoning arms trade, often moving in the shadows, fed by underground streams of money,” Francis said.

Francis has called for disarmament and for a total ban on nuclear weapons in the past.

“Let us unambiguously urge that arms be set aside and military spending reduced, in order to provide for humanitarian needs, and that instruments of death be turned into instruments of life,” he said.

The annual international meeting of religious leaders has been organised since 1986 by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio Community, a worldwide Catholic charity and peace group.

Both Francis and Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, noted that they were before an amphitheatre used for brutal mass entertainment in Roman times.

“Today, we too can be spectators of violence and war, of brothers killing brothers, like games we watch from a safe distance, indifferent, certain that they will never affect us. The suffering of others scarcely troubles us,” Francis said.

“Not even the sufferings of victims of war, migrants, young boys and girls trapped in conflicts and robbed of the carefree games of childhood. The lives of peoples and young children are not playthings,” he said.

Both the pope, who has often condemned “vaccine nationalism”, and Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Ahzar mosque and university in Cairo, spoke of vaccine inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tayeb said that while large sectors of people in developed countries were vaccinated against COVID-19, in parts of Africa it was only 2-3% of populations.

“This crisis has laid bare an extreme poverty of the duty of conscience and responsibility,” Tayeb said.

Merkel said people had to keep their eyes fixed on those who were suffering the most.

“I come from a country that has learned from its past,” Merkel said. “I hope that all of us continue in a spirit of tolerance.”

Comments / 2

Related
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The future of Catholics

In an interview in Rome for "Axios on HBO," Cardinal Peter Turkson — a close adviser to Pope Francis — told me the Catholic Church plans to be increasingly active on climate, refugees and racial equity. Driving the news: Both Turkson and the pope plan to attend the UN Climate...
RELIGION
CBS News

Pelosi forced to cancel event in Rome amid protests over COVID vaccines

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Angela Merkel
Washington Post

Pope Francis meets Pelosi in private audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis on Saturday met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a private audience at the Vatican, amid ongoing criticism of Pelosi by conservative Catholics in the United States over her support for abortion rights. Pelosi, who is Catholic, described the meeting as “a spiritual, personal and official honor”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Merkel meets pope and receives farewell tribute from Draghi

ROME — (AP) — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Mario Draghi, who paid tribute to her “calm, determined" leadership even during difficult years for Europe and the common currency. Merkel herself has called this her farewell bilateral trip to Italy as chancellor,...
RELIGION
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi meets Pope Francis at Vatican amid abortion controversy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Saturday morning amid mounting furor over abortion rights in the US. A smiling Pelosi gripped the Pontiff’s hand tightly in a series of photos released by the Vatican. She was escorted by her husband Paul Pelosi — a noted investor — and Patrick Connell, the Charges d’Affaires of the US Embassy to the Vatican, in her visit to the Apostolic Palace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Rome#Muslim#Jewish#Christians#German#Sant Egidio Community#Catholic#Rabbi#Roman
WHEC TV-10

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

ROME (AP) - Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc. Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex...
RELIGION
IBTimes

Pope Meets Colombian Nun Released By Mali Jihadists

Pope Francis on Sunday met with Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Franciscan nun from Colombia, a day after she was freed by jihadists in Mali after more than four years of captivity, a Vatican spokesman said. Sister Gloria was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border...
WORLD
Washington Times

Pelosi meets with the pope amid abortion debates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday met with Pope Francis amid criticism from several bishops for her support for abortion which some view as at odds with her Catholic faith. The meeting occurred just weeks before President Biden, who is also Catholic, is scheduled to meet with the pope later...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli leaders in farewell visit

Germany s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel was in Israel on Sunday for a final visit before leaving office. The visit caps Merkel's 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks — is not expected to change that approach.Merkel was scheduled Sunday to meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett and visit Israel's national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program. Germany was a leading player...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

ROME (AP) — The European Union pledged 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G-20 leaders demanded at a...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Pope opens two-year consultation on Catholic Church future

VATICAN CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday launched a two-year worldwide consultative process that could change the way the Roman Catholic Church makes decisions and leave its mark long after his pontificate is over. Proponents see the initiative called "For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission"...
RELIGION
milwaukeesun.com

Turkey condemns French-Greek arms deal as 'a threat to regional peace'

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] October 4 (ANI): A French-Greek deal signed in Paris last Tuesday by which Greece will buy three state-of-the-art frigates and provides for France's immediate military assistance to Greece and vice versa, in the event of a third country attacking, even if that country is part of their alliances (such as fellow NATO member turkey) was condemned by the Turkish Government as "a threat to regional peace and stability".
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy