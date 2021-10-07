Back to the Source

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis is a beat-for-beat, sometimes word-for-word translation of the source material with a little texture and a few grace notes overlaid. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has been proficiently making very successful,

Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Deadline

Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct, with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot...
MOVIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Jason Momoa Becomes Duncan Idaho in the Latest Dune Featurette

Jason Momoa Becomes Duncan Idaho in the Latest Dune Featurette. Many fans consider Duncan Idaho to be their favorite Dune character on account of his unmatched fencing skills as well as his role in bridging the gap between House Atreides and Arrakis’ Fremen population. So when it came time to cast him in Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated remake, an actor was needed who could embody both the warrior and peacekeeper sides of his persona. Jason Momoa won the part, and in a new featurette released by Warner Bros., viewers can get an inside look at his journey to bring the iconic swordmaster to life.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Rules at Home, but What’s New on VOD Is ‘Old’ (and ‘Old Henry’)

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) continued to dominate VOD charts over the weekend. Shawn Levy’s action comedy with Ryan Reynolds repeated as #1 for a second week at iTunes and Google Play (ranked by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates by revenue). Meantime, the highest grossing non-franchise domestic release in theaters since “1917” almost two years ago held the #6 position in theaters this weekend, despite its home availability and losing 1,050 theaters. Once again, both hands are washing each other to mutual benefit. A mere 14 titles charted across all three charts, which, continuing a recent trend, saw a broad consistency irrespective of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Content Shop Ways & Means Names Thomas Grabinski as Head of Development

Ways & Means, the indie film and television company, has named Thomas Grabinski as head of development. The newly created role will report to principals Lana Kim and Jett Steiger, who founded the label in 2012. Grabinski joins them from 3311 Productions, which made notable titles including “The Assistant,” “Brigsby Bear” and “John and the Hole.” He also served at Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. “We have an incredible team at W&M and we’re so proud of the work that we’ve made together over the past 9 years. Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our expansion into the Film &...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa Leo Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Melissa Leo, who won an Oscar for her work in David O. Russell’s 2010 drama The Fighter, has signed with APA. The actress, who also earned an Academy Award nomination for Frozen River and is an Emmy winner, was previously at ICM Partners. Leo is a favorite of story-driven filmmakers who go to her for more complex roles. She appeared in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 21 Grams, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, Denis Villeneuve’s film Prisoners, and Robert Zemeckis’ Flight. She earned her first Oscar nomination for her role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Frozen River, a role that also snagged her an Independent Spirit Award for best female...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Lupin' star Omar Sy signs multi-year Netflix deal

Omar Sy, the star of Netflix global smash hit "Lupin" about a French gentleman thief, has signed a multi-year deal to develop films for the streaming giant, the company said Tuesday. The deal announced by Netflix did not specify any financial terms or specific projects for the deal with the actor-comedian who is set to star in and executive produce multiple feature films.
MOVIES
Variety

Proximity Media Taps Rebecca Cho as Senior VP of Film Development and Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Proximity Media has hired Rebecca Cho as senior VP of film development and production to help shepherd the burgeoning production company’s slate of film projects. Cho joins Proximity from Warner Bros., where she served as director of development and worked with the Proximity Media team on the films “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” In her new role, Cho will report to Proximity partners Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, who released a statement announcing her hiring. “We’re incredibly excited to have Rebecca join the Proximity team,” the partners said. “After having worked closely with her for...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser on Making the Expansive Film ‘Feel Intimate to the Characters’ (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, and has already become part of the awards conversation for its sumptuous visuals. The action follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, whose family inherits the planet Arrakis, an unforgiving desert world that also contains the only source of “spice,” the most valuable material in the universe. Cinematographer Greig Fraser (“The Mandalorian”) was guided by Villeneuve’s passion when it came to framing the film. “He’s been wanting to make this since he was a kid,” Fraser says from London. While the grandeur of the movie wows audiences, Fraser says...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Head’ Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and the struggle between good and evil, often highlighting the grey areas in between, Season 2 will relocate from the South Pole to an ocean freighter on a scientific mission. Set at a remote polar research station in the dark of winter, “The Head” Season 1 utilized tricks of time and perspective to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’

After spending more than a decade teasing out a story of real-life Black cowboys, Jeymes Samuel was finally on location in Santa Fe, N.M., gearing up to shoot his feature directorial debut, the high-octane Western “The Harder They Fall.” His dream project was about to become a reality. To help him realize his vision, he’d assembled an all-star cast headlined by Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, fresh off her supporting actress Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Netflix had put up $90 million to fund Samuel’s radical reimagining of what he calls the New West, an epic...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jason Segel To Star In ‘Shrinking’, Apple TV+ Comedy Series From ‘Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein

Apple TV+ has given a formal series green light to Shrinking, a 10-episode comedy series starring Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, coming off their Emmy wins for the streamer’s hit comedy Ted Lasso. Written by Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. Shrinking is produced by Ted Lasso studio Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lake Bell Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate Lake Bell. Bell has a busy slate ahead of her starting with the Sony Pictures feature, Summering which she stars in and is directed by James Ponsoldt.  She also recently finished directing two episodes of the highly-anticipated Hulu limited series, Pam And Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.  In addition, Bell currently voices the lead character of Poison Ivy in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn and lends her voice as the role of Black Widow in Marvel’s What If animated series. In 2013, she made her feature directing debut with In A World… which she directed, wrote, and starred in. The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews for which Lake won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film was released domestically by Roadside Attractions, and internationally by Sony Pictures. Bell also currently serves as an active board member of Women In Film, the renowned non-profit organization whose mission is to promote advocacy and special programs to support the success of female peers in the entertainment industry. Bell is also represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood Management, PJ Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham, and ID-PR.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony-Amazon-Pokeepsie Joint Venture The Fear Collection Announces Horror Master Jaume Balagueró’s ‘Venus’ in Sitges

The Fear Collection, a new horror-based joint venture between Sony Pictures International, Amazon Prime Video and Alex de la Iglesia’s Pokeepsie Films, has announced its next feature production, “Venus” from Spanish genre legend Jaume Balagueró (“[Rec]” “Mientras duermes”) and starring one of the country’s most exciting young actors, Ester Expósito (“Élite,” “Someone Has to Die”). Balagueró’s new feature was announced at the genre-specialist Sitges Film Festival, where De la Iglesia was premiering his latest “Veneciafrenia,” the first production undertaken by The Fear Collection. Plot details are scant to nonexistent, but Balagueró will be joined by screenwriter Fernando Navarro (“Veronica”) and production...
BUSINESS

