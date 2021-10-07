CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans have more than $460B in college savings plans. It’s not enough

By >Alexandre Tanzi
Financial-Planning.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans amassed $464 billion in tax-advantaged college savings investment plans as of June, up $91 billion from a year ago, according to new data from the Federal Reserve. Spread among the estimated 15 million families with so-called 529 accounts, that means that the average plan holds less than $29,000, which would pay for about half of a year of tuition at the average private university or a year or more at a public university.

