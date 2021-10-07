Matthew McConaughey says politics is 'a bag of rats' in interview weighing run for Texas governor

There’s not a lot of people more Texas than Matthew McConaughey (George Strait is an obvious exception). With his southern drawl and charisma – he could also charm literally anyone. But still, the Oscar winner devotes a lot of time in Austin where he lives with wife Camilla Alves and their three children. The actor is also often seen at the University of Texas at Austin teaching courses and cheering on the Longhorns. He truly loves the Lone Star state. So it seems like a natural step for McConaughey to run for governor. And according to him, it might just be in the cards.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO