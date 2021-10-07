Matthew McConaughey says politics is 'a bag of rats' in interview weighing run for Texas governor
Actor Matthew McConaughey is apparently not interested in running for Texas governor unless he thinks the role would allow him to truly make a difference. On Thursday, the Texas-born actor went on the New York Times Opinon's Sway podcast, an interview show hosted by Kara Swisher, and explained what he meant by "measuring" a possible run for governor next year, saying he is still learning about politics from mentors — who he refrained from naming — and is considering how useful he would be in the position.www.mysanantonio.com
