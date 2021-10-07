CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey says politics is 'a bag of rats' in interview weighing run for Texas governor

By Ariana Garcia
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Matthew McConaughey is apparently not interested in running for Texas governor unless he thinks the role would allow him to truly make a difference. On Thursday, the Texas-born actor went on the New York Times Opinon's Sway podcast, an interview show hosted by Kara Swisher, and explained what he meant by "measuring" a possible run for governor next year, saying he is still learning about politics from mentors — who he refrained from naming — and is considering how useful he would be in the position.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Matthew McConaughey, against SB8 and pro-mask, remains blank slate on almost every other Texas issue

WASHINGTON — All right, all right already. If you’re running for Texas governor, Matthew McConaughey, what do you stand for?. As the Oscar-winning film star toys with jumping into the race, he’s rehearsing lines about why he refuses to reveal his stance on just about any hot button issue or policy challenge facing the state, all the while casting himself as a centrist in tune with the “sleeping giant” in the middle of the electorate that shuns extremism and wants to “salvage” American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Matthew McConaughey reveals how he feels about the Texas abortion ban

Matthew McConaughey is not all right with the Texas abortion ban. How does Matthew McConaughey feel about the Texas abortion law?. McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently talked about his run for Texas governor on the “Sway” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher. McConaughey said he does not support the strict...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
HuffingtonPost

Matthew McConaughey Predicts The Bizarre Way He'll Die

Matthew McConaughey thinks he knows how he’s going to die. The actor and possible gubernatorial candidate in his native Texas next year told a New York Times podcast that he’s had dreams about it. “I got a feeling that I’m going down as part of the food chain,” he told...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey’s Big Risk (and Opportunity) If He Runs for Texas Governor

Does “Texas Gov. Matthew McConaughey” sound all right? (All right, all right?) The Oscar-winner has been openly flirting for months with the prospect of entering what could be a pivotal race in 2022 to lead the country’s second-most-populous state at a time when the traditionally deep-red territory is increasingly edging toward purple. But is McConaughey serious? And if he is, what are the chances he’d actually defeat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott? Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the actor hasn’t been fundraising or gathering a potential staff, aside from a few exploratory phone calls. Which isn’t to say he couldn’t declare his...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Move over, Matthew and Beto: is Texas ready for a Latina governor?

One of my favorite tales from the vault of family lore involves a woman named Ignacia Jasso, who was better known as “La Nacha”. As the tale goes, in the late 1930s or early 40s, a distant relative eloped with one of La Nacha’s daughters. But La Nacha did not approve of this marriage and, as the head of one of the first Mexican drug syndicates based in Juarez, she ordered that the relative be shot.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Kara Swisher
wbap.com

Ex-Bush Strategist Matthew Dowd Running as Democrat for Texas Lt Gov

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Matthew Dowd, a former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush, is running as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor. The onetime chief strategist to Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign made the announcement Wednesday. He enters the race as a heavy underdog challenger to Republican Lt....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Boldly Explains Why He’s Considering Running for Office: ‘Politics Needs Redefinition’

There’s not a lot of people more Texas than Matthew McConaughey (George Strait is an obvious exception). With his southern drawl and charisma – he could also charm literally anyone. But still, the Oscar winner devotes a lot of time in Austin where he lives with wife Camilla Alves and their three children. The actor is also often seen at the University of Texas at Austin teaching courses and cheering on the Longhorns. He truly loves the Lone Star state. So it seems like a natural step for McConaughey to run for governor. And according to him, it might just be in the cards.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
@JohnLocke

Garland Goes to War Against American Families

Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post about the U.S. attorney general’s misguided attack on families. Only a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy