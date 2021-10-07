Dover woman accused of threatening 9-year-old Black child in civil rights case

DOVER — Kristina Graper, 51, of Dover, is being accused of a New Hampshire Civil Rights Act violation for allegedly threatening a 9-year-old Black child in her neighborhood. Graper allegedly told the Black child that she would “kneel on his neck” and called him a racial slur, according to state Attorney General John Formella. On Thursday, Formella announced the initiation of an enforcement action by the Civil Rights Unit against Graper. Formella said the child understood the threat to be a reference to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.