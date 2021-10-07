American Public Media’s Podcast Arm Adds To Senior Leadership

EXCLUSIVE : APM Studios , the podcast production arm of American Public Media , has made two executive appointments – bringing in Joanne Griffith as Chief Content Officer and Thomas De Napoli as Chief Strategy Officer.

The move solidifies its senior leadership team under General Manager Lily Kim, with Alex Schaffert continuing her role as Chief Operating Officer.

Griffith will oversee the editorial vision and brand voice for APM Studios and will have creative oversight on original and acquired podcasts. Most recently lead producer of ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw , she has worked at the BBC, NPR, Southern California Public Radio and KQED as well as with APM’s Marketplace.

Former ViacomCBS exec De Napoli will lead on all business development efforts to extend APM’s podcast IP across multimedia platforms, including consumer products and experiences. His new roles comes after he was brought in last year as managing director, multi-platform sales strategy and business development, helping to strike a partnership deal with Cadence 13.

APM Studios series include Terrible, Thanks for Asking, Brains On!, Don’t Ask Tig; The Splendid Table and The Slowdown.

“During this pivotal time for APM Studios, Alex, Tom and I are thrilled to welcome Joanne. Given her impressive background in public media, her thoughtful audience-engagement approach towards storytelling, and the past initiatives she has led to champion diversity efforts, it was clear from the start that Joanne would be the perfect person to round out our leadership team,” said Kim. “Expanding Tom’s role here at APM Studios was also an easy decision given the significant impact and growth he’s led on content innovation and digital sales capabilities across our organization.”

“Over the past 18 months, the media ecosystem has experienced a rapid acceleration from an ‘attention’ economy that is measured in impressions, views, and clicks towards a ‘passion economy’ realized in fan love, engagement and loyalty. We’re excited about the opportunity this opens up for public media organizations like APM Studios to build partnerships and develop new offerings with others who share our values as we continue to advance our purpose-driven mission of delivering accessible, relevant and impactful stories to new and existing audiences in storytelling spaces beyond audio,” she added.