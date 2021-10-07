CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Public Media’s Podcast Arm Adds To Senior Leadership

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : APM Studios , the podcast production arm of American Public Media , has made two executive appointments – bringing in Joanne Griffith as Chief Content Officer and Thomas De Napoli as Chief Strategy Officer.

The move solidifies its senior leadership team under General Manager Lily Kim, with Alex Schaffert continuing her role as Chief Operating Officer.

Griffith will oversee the editorial vision and brand voice for APM Studios and will have creative oversight on original and acquired podcasts. Most recently lead producer of ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw , she has worked at the BBC, NPR, Southern California Public Radio and KQED as well as with APM’s Marketplace.

Former ViacomCBS exec De Napoli will lead on all business development efforts to extend APM’s podcast IP across multimedia platforms, including consumer products and experiences. His new roles comes after he was brought in last year as managing director, multi-platform sales strategy and business development, helping to strike a partnership deal with Cadence 13.

APM Studios series include Terrible, Thanks for Asking, Brains On!, Don’t Ask Tig; The Splendid Table and The Slowdown.

“During this pivotal time for APM Studios, Alex, Tom and I are thrilled to welcome Joanne. Given her impressive background in public media, her thoughtful audience-engagement approach towards storytelling, and the past initiatives she has led to champion diversity efforts, it was clear from the start that Joanne would be the perfect person to round out our leadership team,” said Kim. “Expanding Tom’s role here at APM Studios was also an easy decision given the significant impact and growth he’s led on content innovation and digital sales capabilities across our organization.”

“Over the past 18 months, the media ecosystem has experienced a rapid acceleration from an ‘attention’ economy that is measured in impressions, views, and clicks towards a ‘passion economy’ realized in fan love, engagement and loyalty. We’re excited about the opportunity this opens up for public media organizations like APM Studios to build partnerships and develop new offerings with others who share our values as we continue to advance our purpose-driven mission of delivering accessible, relevant and impactful stories to new and existing audiences in storytelling spaces beyond audio,” she added.

CBS Chicago

Rebecca Blank Named First Female President Of Northwestern University

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rebecca Blank has been named the first female president of Northwestern University. Blank currently serves as the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin’s flagship campus. The internationally renowned economist will begin as president in the summer 2022. The university released the following statement:  “Her appointment as Northwestern’s next president marks a return to the University, where decades ago she was the first tenured woman in the economics department. When she begins her appointment next year, she will again make history – as the institution’s first woman president.”
COLLEGES
The Guardian

The latest revelations mark the beginning of the end for the House of Zuckerberg

A whistleblower standing before Congress. A global scandal involving Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg missing in action and a series of lesser executives spinning wildly on US television networks. So far, so 2018. Because last week, we had 2018: the remake. A week that started for Facebook with a six-hour global outage and ended with one of its most trenchant critics, the American-Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, being awarded a Nobel prize. And in the middle of it, a whistleblower captured the attention of America.
U.S. POLITICS
KevinMD.com

Physicians and the importance of servant leadership [PODCAST]

“Dear resident physicians: Soon you’ll finish residency, and you may be wondering what’s next. Some of you will start fellowships, but most of you will practice your specialty. You may be looking for opportunities that are a good match with your needs and wants. Virtually all of you are looking forward to greater income. I hope that this ending is also a beginning – a renewal of your commitment to the life-long learning that is medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Android Headlines

Spotify Adds New Podcast Features, Including Polls

Music streaming services usually express an interest in podcasts, and Spotify is no different. The company has been expanding its presence in the podcast market over the past couple of years. Now, According to CNET, Spotify has unveiled a few new features for its podcast platform. These podcast features help...
MUSIC
