Patriots look for week eight win over Tiger Cubs
The Owen Valley Patriots have a formidable opponent in week eight as they visit the Greencastle Tiger Cubs Friday evening. The Patriots (7-1) come off of a week seven win over Eastern Greene, 67-0. Greencastle (5-2) took down Cloverdale in week seven, 42-0. Over the course of the 2021-2022 season, the Tiger Cubs have picked up additional wins over Crawfordsville, West Vigo, Parke Heritage and Brown County. Their two losses have come to Northview (39-0) and South Putnam (19-13).www.spencereveningworld.com
