Kristaps Porzingis looked miserable playing for the Mavericks last season. And, well, they didn’t appear happy playing with him. At the end of last year, Porzingis wanted to be traded. My understanding is he is ready for a – he feels like he has a fresh start with the coaching change. He’s had the healthy offseason. He has been able to work, not just on his game, but on his body some more. That he’s kind of coming back with a refreshed feel.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO