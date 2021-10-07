CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'DWTS' star Cheryl Burke gives health update after COVID-19: 'Back in the ballroom'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

"Dancing With the Stars" star Cheryl Burke is sharing good news after contracting COVID-19.

The 37-year-old dance professional announced Wednesday on Instagram that she has recovered from coronavirus and will no longer have to be quarantined at home. She also shared that her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby , who also contracted COVID-19, will be coming out of quarantine soon as well.

"He will be back in Los Angeles, Friday, this Friday which means we still can technically dance on Monday and Tuesday," Burke said in the Instagram video. "We're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpAJT_0cKCsMuD00
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on the "DWTS" screen. Due to positive COVID-19 tests, the dancers danced along at home, and were brought together by split-screen technology. ABC

Burke has been open on social media since testing positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. On Sept. 26 she revealed to fans that because of the test result she wouldn't be able to perform live with her partner.

"Not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I do feel run-down a little bit. And I feel really sad, because I don't want to let Cody down," Burke said at the time. "Our freaking salsa was so good."

Days later, Rigsby announced on Instagram he also had tested positive for COVID-19. He said it was his second time with the virus but added his symptoms were "night and day" different, crediting the vaccine and antibodies for a milder case.

The two competed virtually during the "Britney Week" challenge of "DWTS" on Monday.  They turned their respective homes into temporary dance studios and performed their jazz routine to Spears' "Gimme More" alone from their respective living rooms. The two were brought together on a split-screen, which was beamed live to the judges and TV audience.

More: 'Strange times' on 'DWTS' as Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby perform alone from home due to COVID-19

All the judges gave them 6 scores. The duo ended up with an 18 out of 30 for the night keeping them in the competition for the next round.

"You'll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night. I'm so excited. We've got lots of work to do. We're definitely going to need your votes, put it that way," Burke said.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Charles Trepany, Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'DWTS' star Cheryl Burke gives health update after COVID-19: 'Back in the ballroom'

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19

NEW YORK -- Professional dancer and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke announced she has COVID-19. "OK, I so I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID," the dancer said, fighting back tears. Her announcement came just hours before a scheduled performance with master...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Dancing With the Stars Eliminates Its First Celeb Amid Cheryl Burke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dancing With the Stars is just now reaching its first elimination, and there has already been plenty of tension and drama to go around. On Monday, Sept. 27, the ABC competition series aired its second episode of season 30, which saw Karate Kid and Cobra Kai standout Martin Kove, along with dance partner Britt Stewart, head home as the first pair booted from the ballroom. Martin had joined Christine Chiu as the bottom two performers.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Charles Dance
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ray J Wipes IG Clean & Declares He's "Separated & Single"

From the looks of his Instagram Story, Ray J is living the good life in Miami. Back in February, the multi-hyphenate entertainer revealed that he and his wife, Princess Love, were making the move from Los Angeles to the Sunshine State, so it does not come as a surprise that he surfaced in the city. However, there are more changes being made in Ray's life other than his address.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Covid 19#Abc Burke
Hello Magazine

Will Derek Hough return for DWTS following COVID scare?

Derek Hough was forced to temporarily vacate his seat for the latest episode of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. The former ballroom pro-turned-judge chose to not attend the taping for episode three due to possible exposure to COVID-19. Host Tyra Banks acknowledged Derek's absence at the very top...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weareiowa.com

2nd 'Dancing with the Stars' cast member tests positive for COVID-19

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby announced Thursday he has COVID-19, days after his "Dancing with the Stars" pro partner Cheryl Burke announced she'd tested positive. Rigsby said on Instagram that this is his second bout with the disease this year and that his symptoms are mild, including congestion, cough and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby Will Still Compete On 'DWTS' Despite Both Testing Positive For COVID-19

COVID can’t keep them away! Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will still be breaking out their dancing shoes. The Dancing With the Stars duo tested positive for COVID-19 this week, but that won’t stop them from competing on the show. Burke revealed during an appearance on Good Morning America that the pair will both be dancing remotely for the next round.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Cheryl Burke felt ‘shame’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Cheryl Burke shook up Dancing With the Stars in Week 2 when she tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the performances. There was no way that Cody Rigsby could join up with one of the replacement pros since there was only one day’s notice. There was also no way...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

266K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy