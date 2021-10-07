'DWTS' star Cheryl Burke gives health update after COVID-19: 'Back in the ballroom'

"Dancing With the Stars" star Cheryl Burke is sharing good news after contracting COVID-19.

The 37-year-old dance professional announced Wednesday on Instagram that she has recovered from coronavirus and will no longer have to be quarantined at home. She also shared that her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby , who also contracted COVID-19, will be coming out of quarantine soon as well.

"He will be back in Los Angeles, Friday, this Friday which means we still can technically dance on Monday and Tuesday," Burke said in the Instagram video. "We're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak."

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on the "DWTS" screen. Due to positive COVID-19 tests, the dancers danced along at home, and were brought together by split-screen technology. ABC

Burke has been open on social media since testing positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. On Sept. 26 she revealed to fans that because of the test result she wouldn't be able to perform live with her partner.

"Not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I do feel run-down a little bit. And I feel really sad, because I don't want to let Cody down," Burke said at the time. "Our freaking salsa was so good."

Days later, Rigsby announced on Instagram he also had tested positive for COVID-19. He said it was his second time with the virus but added his symptoms were "night and day" different, crediting the vaccine and antibodies for a milder case.

The two competed virtually during the "Britney Week" challenge of "DWTS" on Monday. They turned their respective homes into temporary dance studios and performed their jazz routine to Spears' "Gimme More" alone from their respective living rooms. The two were brought together on a split-screen, which was beamed live to the judges and TV audience.

More: 'Strange times' on 'DWTS' as Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby perform alone from home due to COVID-19

All the judges gave them 6 scores. The duo ended up with an 18 out of 30 for the night keeping them in the competition for the next round.

"You'll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night. I'm so excited. We've got lots of work to do. We're definitely going to need your votes, put it that way," Burke said.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Charles Trepany, Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'DWTS' star Cheryl Burke gives health update after COVID-19: 'Back in the ballroom'