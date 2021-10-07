CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, LA

Covington High School student arrested for vicious attack on teacher caught on video

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tA73i_0cKCsC4x00

A student at a Covington High School was arrested Wednesday after a video posted to social media shows the student violently attack a teacher in the classroom.

The Covington Police Department arrested Larrianna Jackson, 18, and booked her with a felony charge of battery on a teacher.

Jackson is accused of beating a 64-year-old school teacher inside a classroom while someone video records the attack.

Police say the video shows Jackson walking up to the teacher who is sitting in the classroom and after a brief conversation, Jackson then punches the teacher, knocking the woman out of her chair. The video shows Jackson continues to strike the teacher according to police.

Sergeant Edwin Masters with the Covington Police Department tells WWL Radio’s Dave Cohen the violent attack may have been prompted by a social media challenge.

“We also heard this could be in relation to a Tik-Tok challenge that is going around that is encouraging young adults and teenagers to go around and vandalize things and assault people,” said Masters. He also says the student in the video did not admit the video was part of a Tik-Tok challenge but students told investigators they suspect that is what motivated the attack.

Sgt. Masters says the investigation is ongoing and other arrests may come forth.

Comments / 24

Jacqueline Zar
4d ago

makes me sick. a 64 year old teacher. tik tok parents you did a great job on this one what happened did you hold back breakfast on her

Reply(8)
2
Related
WWL-AMFM

Man arrested in Canal St. shooting released the next day

WWL TV reports the lone man arrested in relation to a shootout at Canal and Carondelet Saturday was reportedly released from jail Sunday on a $75,000 bond. Shawn Breaux Jr., 29, reportedly also has a record, having been arrested in relation to the murder of a Pat O’Brien’s bartender in 2010. Breaux was one of six charged in the 2010 killing and served most of his ten-year sentence after pleading guilty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL-AMFM

Governor mourns killing of Trooper in shooting spree

Gov. John Bel Edwards today mourns the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, who was ambushed while in his patrol unit and killed in the line of duty on Saturday. Gov. Edwards said:. “Master Trooper Adam Gaubert dedicated his long career with the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Kidnapping suspect wanted by NOPD

New Orleans Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Lynzell King in the investigation of a simple kidnapping incident on October 8, 2021 on Lamarque Street in the Behrman neighborhood on the Westbank. Through investigation, Fourth District detectives determined that King arrived at the female victim’s residence, at which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Education
WWL-AMFM

Two arrests made in Tuesday’s downtown shooting says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department announced they made two arrests in Tuesday’s downtown shooting. Detectives arrested Jerry Rodriguez, 19, and Olivia Turner, 20, in the investigation of a shooting that happened on Oct. 5, at the intersection of Commerce and Girod streets. Police arrested the pair on Friday. An NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Covington High School#Wwl Radio#Tik Tok#Sgt
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy