Covington High School student arrested for vicious attack on teacher caught on video

A student at a Covington High School was arrested Wednesday after a video posted to social media shows the student violently attack a teacher in the classroom.

The Covington Police Department arrested Larrianna Jackson, 18, and booked her with a felony charge of battery on a teacher.

Jackson is accused of beating a 64-year-old school teacher inside a classroom while someone video records the attack.

Police say the video shows Jackson walking up to the teacher who is sitting in the classroom and after a brief conversation, Jackson then punches the teacher, knocking the woman out of her chair. The video shows Jackson continues to strike the teacher according to police.

Sergeant Edwin Masters with the Covington Police Department tells WWL Radio’s Dave Cohen the violent attack may have been prompted by a social media challenge.

“We also heard this could be in relation to a Tik-Tok challenge that is going around that is encouraging young adults and teenagers to go around and vandalize things and assault people,” said Masters. He also says the student in the video did not admit the video was part of a Tik-Tok challenge but students told investigators they suspect that is what motivated the attack.

Sgt. Masters says the investigation is ongoing and other arrests may come forth.