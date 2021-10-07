CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Parkville resident buys winning $20,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket

By Chris Montcalmo
PARKVILLE, MD—A 28-year-old university student from Nepal found himself in the right spot at the right time to win a $20,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize . Everything fell into place for his big win in the Terrific 10s game, thanks to an upcoming holiday that required a trip to Finksburg.

“I was out there to pick up some food items that play a role in our celebration; things I had difficulty finding nearer to home,” the Parkville resident explained.

He stopped at Finksburg Liquors, located at 3000 Gamber Road in Carroll County, with the idea of purchasing two or three random scratch-offs. Luckily, one of those games was the $10 Terrific 10s instant ticket.  Once he returned home, the player scratched off his instant tickets and immediately noticed a match on one of them.

“I was happy, thinking that I’d just won my money back.”

He removed the latex from the prize area of the instant ticket to reveal the $20,000 prize. The big win produced an overflow of emotions, he said, with shock and joy leading the pack.

The Baltimore County student will use his winnings to pay tuition.

