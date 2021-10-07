CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi Bike rider dies in Henry Hudson Parkway crash in Manhattan

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago
The unidentified man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was pedaling south in the left lane on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. about 12:10 a.m. when he was struck by a 73-year-old Lexus driver heading the same direction, cops said. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

A man riding a Citi Bike was killed early Thursday after a driver crashed into him on a Manhattan highway, officials said.

The unidentified man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was pedaling south in the left lane on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. on the Upper West Side about 12:10 a.m. when he was struck by a 73-year-old Lexus driver heading the same direction, cops said.

The victim was thrown from the bike and found on the ground with multiple injuries. EMS took him to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Cops were trying to identify the victim Thursday.

The motorist, identified as Cho Yong, of Fort Lee, N.J., was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was found driving without a license, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the victim ended up on the parkway. He may have been pedaling down the protected bike lane along the Hudson River Greenway before the accident, officials said.

