Target Deal Days October 10-12, Holiday Price Match Guarantee

By Kristin Barclay
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 5 days ago
Target Deal Days Available Online, Via App and In Store Oct. 10-12 With supply chain shortages, shipping delays and more holiday shoppers are urged to start their shopping now! Target is kicking off the holiday shopping season with Target Deal Days October 10-12, 2021. This year Target is offering their deals online, through the Target App and, at all Target stores, making it easier for shoppers to save big, no matter how they choose to shop.

Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

