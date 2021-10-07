More than 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today [October 7] in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.www.cancerhealth.com
