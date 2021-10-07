CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today [October 7] in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.

Related
yourmileagemayvary.net

CDC Admits Error For Travel Recommendations, Reverses Stance

The CDC’s recommendations have historically gone for the “safest” route, but that’s been heightened during Covid, even throughout the Biden administration. Recommendations to not travel to countries that had significantly less percentages of Covid cases than, say, some states in the U.S., have been plentiful. However, that’s always been for the utmost of safety, even if it was considered outlandish by typical travelers. So ever since Covid began, it’s been a Your Mileage May Vary situation. Most travelers have taken the CDC’s recommendations with a grain of salt and have made their own decisions.
TRAVEL
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Pfizer Files for Emergency Use of Vax for Kids, More Than 120,000 Children Have Lost Primary Caregivers, Unemployment in 18 States Lower Than Before Pandemic, Texas Man Jailed for 15 Months Over COVID Hoax

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:15 p.m. on October 7, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 236,656,073 (up from 236,079,517 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,831,407 (up from 4,821,806 Wednesday) Total...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Orphaned children—more than 140,000 US children lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic

KIDS
romper.com

Over 140,000 Kids Have Lost A Parent Or Caretaker To Covid — Most Are Children Of Color

More than 140,000 children living in the United States have lost either a primary or secondary caregiver to Covid-19, according to new research on the unrecognized consequences of Covid-19 mortality rates recently published in Pediatrics. Researchers noted such deaths could have harmful long-term consequences for children while also increasing their risk of experiencing short-term trauma. The study comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports more than 707,000 people have died from the virus in the United States.
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS
Syracuse.com

No surprise that more kids lost caregivers to Covid-19 in most populous states (Your Letters)

The Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Post-Standard includes a map showing the “number of children who have lost a primary caregiver” to Covid-19. The map, produced by Advance Local Graphics, puts California, Texas, New York and Florida in the highest of five categories (represented in solid black) and eight states (Vermont, New Hampshire, West Virginia, and five in the Great Plains/upper Rocky Mountains) in the lowest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WATE

Sibling bullying linked to poor mental health years later, study finds

(StudyFinds) – Most people who grew up with brothers or sisters know sibling relationships aren’t always picture perfect. A sibling can be your best friend one minute, and your worst enemy the next. Now, however, researchers from the University of York find that children who consistently bully a sibling at a young age can push […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cancer Health

COVID-19 Pandemic Had Disproportionate Impact on Black, American Indian and Latino Adults

The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and Latino individuals in the United States, causing more deaths by population size, both directly and indirectly, in these groups compared with white or Asian individuals. The findings, from a large surveillance study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), appeared October 5, 2021, in Annals of Internal Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Researchers Studying Psychological Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Front-Line Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially on health care workers who have had to deal with life-and-death issues for the past 18 months. We now know that working on the front lines has taken quite a mental health toll on those workers. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that uses technology to monitor stress among doctors and nurses. READ MORE: Caring During COVID: How Parents Can Help Their Children Handle Pandemic-Related Stress Dr. James Marion, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a renowned gastroenterologist, but when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/11): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho hospitals remain in a crisis situation. While COVID-19 patients are taking up fewer beds, it’s not because fewer of them are being admitted to the hospital, data show. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID-related ICU hospitalizations in Idaho declined an average of about 7% over the past week, according to an Idaho […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/11): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
purewow.com

My Kid Got Covid and Her Classroom Quarantined. But the Hardest Part Was Facing the Other Parents.

The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
KIDS
coloradopols.com

A Few Dozen Anti-Vaxxers Anti-Vaxx With Themselves

The much-ballyhooed Colorado Freedom of Choice Rally yesterday, a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates becoming increasingly prevalent throughout society from employers to entertainment venues, attracted a crowd that–sorry to say–will not be sufficient to launch the glorious anti-vaxxer revolution. But even in a state where a solid majority support vaccine mandates for health care and public-facing government workers, the noisy minority has the opportunity to make their allotment of noise:
ADVOCACY
