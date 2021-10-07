After Using This Hugaroo Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad, All I Can Say Is, Ahhhh . . .
If you have neck pain, shoulder tension, or headaches caused by tightness in your upper body, you've got to try this Hugaroo Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad ($36). The one I have is scented with relaxing lavender, but you can also get one that's unscented. Keep reading about why this heating pad is so amazing and why it's one of the best Amazon purchases you'll ever make.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0