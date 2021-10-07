After Using This Hugaroo Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad, All I Can Say Is, Ahhhh . . .

I am definitely a coffee gal. When I go to bed at night, I look forward to the cold brew I'm going to have in the morning. And by late afternoon, I usually reach for a second cup of Joe for another boost of caffeine to get me through the rest of the day and prepare me for my evening workout. However, coffee can be a little too acidic for me, and I sometimes get a stomachache from consuming so much of it. And I can't have a pre-workout drink too late in the day or I'll be up for hours.

