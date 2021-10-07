What's Happening This Weekend: Oct. 8-10
St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest runs all weekend in Alton, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday with a keg tapping ceremony, and Noon on Sunday directly following "Mass in the Grass at Garfield/Barth Park at 11 a.m. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration of the church's anniversary featuring live music, a live basket raffle, a Wine & Beer Garten, German-themed food, kids inflatables, and games, silent auction with online bids, sweepstakes drawing for $10,000, and a ton of other fall fun!www.riverbender.com
