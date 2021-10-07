Grizzly, cubs killed after attack on hunter

This is a great lesson on what not to do when you are visiting Yellowstone National Park and respecting wildlife. A video has been making the rounds that were taken at the end of September in Yellowstone National Park of an older couple getting a little too close to the wildlife. The couple decides that because this hulking elk is closer to town they could approach it, well let's just say the elk let them know they aren't a petting zoo animal quickly. Watch the video below.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO