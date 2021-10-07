CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly, cubs killed after attack on hunter

By Wyoming News Exchange
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER — A hunter who was attacked by a grizzly last weekend shot and killed the bear, wildlife officials said. Her two cubs were later euthanized by authorities. The attack occurred Saturday morning as the man was elk hunting west of Cody. He and his hunting partner had a “sudden encounter” with the bears, according to a statement from state and federal wildlife agencies. The female grizzly had not been handled by officials in the past and was unmarked.

Hunter mauled by grizzly in Wyoming flown by helicopter to Montana hospital

CASPER, Wyo. — A hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear on Saturday, October 2, calling 911 at around 7:38 a.m., according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office. The man told dispatch he had been attacked by a grizzly, had sustained injury, and was in need of help. Park County Search and Rescue, Guardian Helicopter 3 out of Riverton and a Cody Regional Health ambulance were dispatched immediately.
My Country 95.5

FLASHBACK: Elk Attacks Tourist in Yellowstone National Park

There have been several stupid tourist incidents over the years at Yellowstone National Park., which is widely believed to be how the term "touron" was coined. What's really frightening is trying to wrap your head around how many of these incidents that don't get captured on video. There certainly have...
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Illinois Woman Sentenced After Grizzly Incident

While some might say it’s barely a punishment, a Yellowstone tourist’s imprisonment and ban are intended to send a strong message to anyone visiting the park. Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6. She pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards during the hearing.
Laramie Live

Hunters Kill Three Yellowstone Wolves

National Park Service officials say hunters killed three Yellowstone wolves in Montana during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season. According to a news release, the wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which calls northern Yellowstone and the area north of the park home. The pack's size...
Big Country News

Archery Hunters Kill Charging Grizzly Bear in Southern Idaho

ISLAND PARK - A sow grizzly with cubs charged two hunters in southern Idaho on Sept. 23. Both bear spray and a firearm were used to stop the attack. On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a sow grizzly bear that charged two elk hunters in the Stamp Meadows area near Island Park. As the bear charged, one of the hunters deployed bear spray while the other discharged a firearm at close range, mortally wounding the bear. Neither hunter appeared to be injured during the encounter.
buckrail.com

Grizzly 399 and her cubs on the move through Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. — Grizzly 399 and her four cubs were spotted in the southern areas of Jackson Hole today, Oct. 9. Grizzly bears are currently in a state known as hyperphagia in which an adult bear consumes about 30,000 calories a day in preparation for hibernation. If 399 or her cubs were to obtain human food, pet food, birdseed or any other non-natural food source, this could put both her and her cubs’ lives in jeopardy.
fishgame.com

About That Mountain Goat Killing A Grizzly…

On Sept. 4, visitors to a popular Canadian hiking trail found the body of a young (154-pound) grizzly bear. According to an article at livescience.com, park rangers airlifted the carcass so it did not attract predators to the popular trail and to ascertain the cause of death. Wounds around the...
96.7 KISS FM

Tourists Almost Get Mauled By Elk in Yellowstone

This is a great lesson on what not to do when you are visiting Yellowstone National Park and respecting wildlife. A video has been making the rounds that were taken at the end of September in Yellowstone National Park of an older couple getting a little too close to the wildlife. The couple decides that because this hulking elk is closer to town they could approach it, well let's just say the elk let them know they aren't a petting zoo animal quickly. Watch the video below.
International Business Times

Woman Jailed For Getting Too Close To Grizzly Bear And Her Cubs

A 25-year-old Illinois woman has been sentenced to four days in jail for staying too close to a grizzly bear and her cubs at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Samantha Dehring, of Carol Stream, Illinois, encountered the sow grizzly and her three cubs while she was at Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on May 10.
Field & Stream

Video: Massive Grizzly Sow Charges After Truck in Montana

When Walter Running Crane Jr. spotted a grizzly sow and three cubs near the side of the road in Browning, Montana, he did what many people would do: He slowed his car to pull over to try to snap a couple of pictures of the scene. But the defensive mother sow was having none of it. As Running Crane Jr. slowed down, the big grizzly bear turned on a dime in the direction of his vehicle and attacked.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Woman gets jail time for Y'stone bear enccounter

A woman who got too close to a Yellowstone grizzly family so she could take photos was sentenced to four days in jail and received other penalties as well, including a one-year ban from the national park. In a press release, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said Samantha R. Dehring,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Moose On The Loose Strolls Through Cody

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s moose population is on the rise — and young bull moose looking to strike out on their own are moving farther away from their traditional stomping grounds. One of these wandering ungulates made his way into downtown Cody on Friday,...
