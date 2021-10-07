Grizzly, cubs killed after attack on hunter
CASPER — A hunter who was attacked by a grizzly last weekend shot and killed the bear, wildlife officials said. Her two cubs were later euthanized by authorities. The attack occurred Saturday morning as the man was elk hunting west of Cody. He and his hunting partner had a “sudden encounter” with the bears, according to a statement from state and federal wildlife agencies. The female grizzly had not been handled by officials in the past and was unmarked.www.jhnewsandguide.com
