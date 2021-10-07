CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A Vintage Performance from Randall Cobb leaves Sundays Win with a Nostalgic Feel

By Jenelle Mackie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the famous quote, “If you love someone, set them free. If they come back they're yours; if they don't they never were"? Well, that about sums up the relationship between the Packers and wide receiver Randall Cobb. On December 30th, 2018, the Packers played the Lions at Lambeau...

Randall Cobb adds 'flexibility' to Packers offense

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb gives the offense "a lot of flexibility," quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised. Cobb led the Packers in receiving in Week 4 as he recorded five catches for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six targets. The 11-year veteran played a season-high 46 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) sidelined. “He’s still a really good player, for one,” Rodgers said of Cobb. “There’s a knack to playing in the slot. Davante (Adams) is an All-Pro inside or outside receiver, but to have another guy in there who can get open like that and have the feel that (Cobb) does just gives us a lot of flexibility in the offense, for sure.” Valdes-Scantling is out for at least two more games, so Cobb should see an expanded role again in Week 5 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

