A Vintage Performance from Randall Cobb leaves Sundays Win with a Nostalgic Feel

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb gives the offense "a lot of flexibility," quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised. Cobb led the Packers in receiving in Week 4 as he recorded five catches for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six targets. The 11-year veteran played a season-high 46 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) sidelined. “He’s still a really good player, for one,” Rodgers said of Cobb. “There’s a knack to playing in the slot. Davante (Adams) is an All-Pro inside or outside receiver, but to have another guy in there who can get open like that and have the feel that (Cobb) does just gives us a lot of flexibility in the offense, for sure.” Valdes-Scantling is out for at least two more games, so Cobb should see an expanded role again in Week 5 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO