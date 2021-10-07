CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US troops secretly training forces in Taiwan for past year: report

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3w4i_0cKCpy7600

U.S. forces have been secretly training Taiwan’s military forces in the country for at least a year amid concerns of Chinese aggression toward the self-ruled island, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Roughly two dozen members of U.S. special operations and support troops are training small units of Taiwanese ground forces, while a contingent of the U.S. Marines is helping local maritime forces with small-boat training, U.S. officials told the Journal.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The report comes as China has stepped up its aggressive military activity near Taiwan, flying nearly 150 warplanes near the island in the past week in an attempt to intimidate a country that it has long viewed as part of its territory. Taiwan, for its part, is preparing for possible war against China.

Beijing has also built up its military for years and has threatened to take control of the island by force if necessary, which has concerned U.S. officials.

A pair of top U.S. admirals warned earlier this year that China could try to invade Taiwan sooner than previously thought.

Adm. Philip Davidson, the former head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told senators in March that China could try to invade Taiwan “in the next six years,” while his successor, Adm. John Aquilino, told senators “this problem is much closer to us than most think.”

And Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Wednesday said tensions with China are the worst they have been in 40 years. He predicted that Beijing already has the capability to invade Taiwan and could mount a “full-scale” invasion by 2025.

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry pressed the United States to stick to prior agreements and to stop its military aid to Taiwan, noting that “China will take all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The U.S. has a unique relationship with Taiwan, providing military and other types of support since China’s Nationalist government fled there in 1949 following the Chinese Civil War.

Washington has held back from creating official ties with Taipei as part of agreements with Beijing established since 1979. Under those agreements, the United States agreed to cut formal ties with Taiwan.

But with U.S.-China ties strained over the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, human rights and security, Washington has increasingly come to Taipei’s aid.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kim vows to build 'invincible' military while slamming US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of creating tensions and not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday.In an apparent continued effort to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul Kim also said his drive to build up his military isn’t targeted at South Korea and that there shouldn’t be another war pitting Korean people against each other. Kim gave the speech Monday at the “Defense Development Exhibition ‘Self-Defense-2021',”...
MILITARY
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Ground Forces#Military Forces#Chinese#The Wall Street Journal#Taiwanese#The U S Marines#Pentagon#Foreign Ministry
Reuters

China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
WOWK

Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend has arrived in port at Guam, the Navy said Friday. No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the extent of damage...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US, UK aircraft carriers lead show of naval might around South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Three aircraft carriers and a dozen other warships from U.S.-allied nations sailed on the fringes of the South China Sea this week in one of the biggest shows of Western maritime might in the region for years.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

354K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy