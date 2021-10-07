Review: ‘Mass’ powerfully explores the emotional aftermath of a school shooting

Midnight Mass is an odd beast brought to us by the incredibly talented Mike Flanagan, known for his work on the critically acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House. The series touches on the concept of faith, existence and what it means to be human. It is a blood-soaked journey into religion that delivers some fantastic concepts and great performances, but somehow falters in the final act. With inconsistent concepts and dialog that verge on the overdone, Midnight Mass ends up being a mostly enjoyable affair that just fails at being as profound as it wants to be.

