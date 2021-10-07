CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Mass’ powerfully explores the emotional aftermath of a school shooting

By JUSTIN CHANG
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mass,” Fran Kranz’s somber, stirring writing-directing debut, unfolds over roughly two hours at a small-town church where two middle-aged couples gather for a private and intensely painful reckoning. The movie’s title evokes a religious service; not coincidentally, it also brings to mind a term that has been a depressing fixture of American headlines for decades (and surfaced again just this week). Several years earlier, we learn, these characters’ lives were shattered by a mass shooting at their children’s high school. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Martha Plimpton) lost their son; Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd) also lost theirs, though as he was the shooter in question, they fear he was lost to them long before.

