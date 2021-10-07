‘What If...?’ is the MCU’s first big misstep. Why the series should have fans worried

Think of how interesting things could get this time around if another Civil War broke out in the MCU. It does feel as though it might need to wait for a bit, but there is a theory that Armor Wars could be the second Civil War that will take place, and if that’s the case it’s a big hope that there will be a lot more names on the roster and the fallout will be insane considering the heroes and villain that now exist in the MCU. But how things will change is kind of intriguing to think about since one has to think that Sam Wilson as Captain America has managed to vibe with James Rhodes more often than Tony Stark and Steve Rogers did in their time. Plus, unless Riri Williams makes her debut as Ironheart, War Machine would be the only stand-in for Iron Man, and it’s fair to think that since Captain Marvel’s had her power amped up to such a huge degree that he wouldn’t stand a chance since he doesn’t have Tony’s intellect no matter that he’s a trained fighter and soldier.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO