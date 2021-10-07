CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If...?’ is the MCU’s first big misstep. Why the series should have fans worried

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespect for the audience. Carefully considered plots. Thoughtfully developed characters. These have been the hallmarks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At first glance, the juggernaut's fourth Disney+ series — an animated show investigating how well-known stories might have turned out differently with one crucial tweak — looked like a chance to have fun with the Marvel mythos, inviting plenty of "Whoa" moments along the way. That's how the comic it's based on played out, at its best.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Thor’s Hammer Is Missing

When Marvel fans think of Thor, they think of his hammer, Mjolnir. As connected to the character as Cap’s shield is to Captain America, Mjolnir plays a key role in the God of Thunder’s storyline both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel comics. Now, at least in the comic...
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

What If…? Just Paved The Way For A Captain America Villain’s MCU Return

The multiversal remit of What If…? has allowed the animated anthology series to deliver more from fan-favorite characters whose stories have concluded in the mainstream MCU. We’ve seen the likes of Black Widow, Iron Man, and Captain America again on the show, for example, without their appearances having any effect on the so-called Sacred Timeline, however.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Multiverse#Howard The Duck
TVOvermind

Why The MCU Should Definitely Develop Civil War II

Think of how interesting things could get this time around if another Civil War broke out in the MCU. It does feel as though it might need to wait for a bit, but there is a theory that Armor Wars could be the second Civil War that will take place, and if that’s the case it’s a big hope that there will be a lot more names on the roster and the fallout will be insane considering the heroes and villain that now exist in the MCU. But how things will change is kind of intriguing to think about since one has to think that Sam Wilson as Captain America has managed to vibe with James Rhodes more often than Tony Stark and Steve Rogers did in their time. Plus, unless Riri Williams makes her debut as Ironheart, War Machine would be the only stand-in for Iron Man, and it’s fair to think that since Captain Marvel’s had her power amped up to such a huge degree that he wouldn’t stand a chance since he doesn’t have Tony’s intellect no matter that he’s a trained fighter and soldier.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
epicstream.com

Hawkeye's Full Name Has Been Revealed and MCU Fans Are Loving It

The latest episode of What If...? was truly mindblowing as it explored the possibilities if Ultron managed to defeat the Avengers. However, there's another reason why fans are freaking out of the new episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Interestingly, it has a lot to do with the revelation of Hawkeye's full name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Marvel's What If: 6 Coolest Changes To The MCU In The Ultron Wins Episode

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of What If. If you have not yet watched, continue at your own risk!. Last week’s What If came to an end with a major cliffhanger. While the majority of the episode was similar to previous installments in the respect that it took place in its own layer of the multiverse, the final seconds included a special cameo that literally came out of nowhere, and it successfully reshaped our concept of the show. Now, one week later, the context of that surprise has been delivered, and it has set up a big finale for the animated Marvel Disney+ show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What If? Gives Fans A Glimpse At What Galactus Could Be Like In The MCU

Did the latest episode of Marvel's What If...? reveal what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Galactus will be lik? A lot of Marvel fans certainly think so. The latest episode of What If? pondered the dire question of "What If... Ultron Had Won?" In that doomsday version of the MCU, Avengers: Age of Ultron ended much differently, with Ultron successfully merging with The Vision's body and laying waste to Earth. However, conquering Earth isn't enough for Ultron: when the evil A.I. discovers the scope of the larger universe beyond Earth, it creates a galactic threat on the level of Marvel's Galactus!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Ultron’s Return In This Week’s What If…?

This week’s What If…? was clearly written with the motto “go big or go home” in mind. The episode explored what would happen if Ultron successfully transplanted himself into Vision and brought about a true “Age of Ultron”. This saw him cause a global nuclear apocalypse, take control of the Infinity Stones, destroy the known universe, and bust through the fabric of reality to beat up The Watcher.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Have Forgotten Simu Liu’s TV Horror Series

If you’ve started baking all of your spooky-themed favorites and watching films and television that send chills down your spine — you’re a lot like we are. There’s never a wrong time to start preparing for Halloween, and there are so many frights and delights to fit into the holiday; you can start anytime.
TV SERIES
Tom's Guide

The X-Men don’t need to be part of the MCU — here’s why

This week James McAvoy, who played a young Professor X in the most recent X-Men movies, was talking about whether he’d ever return to the franchise. This got me thinking about what the future of the mutant family will look like, and I’ve come to realize that I’m desperately hoping Disney won’t integrate the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If Shows How Easy Thanos Could Have Been Defeated & Fans Aren't Having It

What If…? decided to show fans how easily the Avengers could have defeated Thanos this week. However, some fans aren't loving how the Mad Titan met his end. "What If Ultron Won?" shows how another villain decided to use the Infinity Stones. In this reality, the team doesn't stop Ultron from getting Vision's body, and then once he defeats the heroes he looks out on a desolate landscape. Thanos pops in through a portal and before he can get a hit in, the robot literally cuts him in half with a laser beam. It's pretty brutal but very effective. Now, that is going to rile some people up. The Avengers had to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the villain to emerge victorious in our reality. For a moment though, maybe it all could have been that simple. (Or maybe Ant-Man could have taken one for the team, as many Internet commenters still love to joke about.) Check out some of the jokes down below:
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy