CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

Pac-12 Football Picks: Stanford Is a Two-Touchdown Underdog to ASU

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYPT1_0cKCpZF300

Only four Pac-12 games are scheduled for this weekend, and the big one takes place in Tempe, Arizona.

Stanford, which handed Oregon its first loss last week, heads to the desert to face Arizona State in a Friday night game that will be televised nationally in ESPN.

Stanford and Arizona State have not met since 2018, and this game is a tough one to pick as indicated by the fact that the point spread has been changing through the week.

Despite its upset of the Ducks, Stanford opened as a 12-point underdog to the Sun Devils, who defeated UCLA in strong showing in Pasadena last week. But the point spread was down to 10 1/2 in some books and 9 1/2 in others by Sunday afternoon. Then, on Monday, the spread was back up to 11 points, and by Wednesday it was up to 13 points.

On Thursday the consensus spread on Vegas Insider was holding steady at 13 points, although some places had it at 12 1/2 and other at 13 1/2.

Here’s how we see the four games, picking against the spread.

All picks against the spread

Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

Last week: Jake 2-3, Jeff 1-4

This season: Jake 26-18-1, Jeff 20-24-1

.

FRIDAY

STANFORD (plus-13) at ARIZONA STATE, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Arizona State was impressive against UCLA, but the Cardinal has wins over Oregon and USC the latter on the road, and is not likely to lose by two touchdowns with Tanner McKee at quarterback. Pick: Stanford

Jeff: This will be a tough assignment for Tanner McKee, but the Cardinal ought to be able to cover this spread. Pick: Stanford

.

SATURDAY

OREGON STATE (minus-3.5) at WASHINGTON STATE, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Jake: WSU seems to be getting better, especially in defending the run, which is Oregon State’s strength. But the Beavers are on a roll. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: I’m become a Beaver Believer. Pick: Oregon State

.

UTAH (plus-3) at USC, 5 p.m., FOX

Jake: Kedon Slovis is likely to be the Trojans’ quarterback for at least one more week. Utah has the advantage of coming off a bye, but the Utes don’t score enough points. Pick: USC

Jeff: This one is tough, but USC is 9-0 all-time vs. the Utes at the L.A. Coliseum. Pick: USC

.

UCLA (minus-16) at ARIZONA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Defensively, Arizona is not that bad, but the question is whether it can score enough points to cover. I think they will score just enough in a night game at Tucson with Jordan McCloud at quarterback. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: Arizona has not scored more than 19 points in a game this season. I did the math and I’m pretty sure the Bruins can put up 35 in this one. Pick: UCLA

.

Cover photo of Jayden Daniels by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CalSportsReport

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Picked to Finish Last in Pac-12

Not surprisingly Cal's women's basketball team is picked to finish last in the Pac-12 this season in a vote of the conference coaches that was released on Tuesday. Defending national champion Stanford was the pick to finish first, although Arizona, which was the NCAA tournament runnerup after losing a dramatic championship game to Stanford, is only picked to finish fifth.
STANFORD, CA
CalSportsReport

Cal Football: Oregon's Mario Cristobal Gushes Over Cameron Goode

Cal outside linebacker Cameron Goode had the best game of the 2020 season against Oregon: seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks. As his No. 9 Ducks (4-1) prepare to host the Bears (1-4) on Friday night in a nationally televised ESPN game, coach Mario Cristobal certainly remembers Goode’s performance in Cal’s 21-17 victory.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Stanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Football
Stanford, CA
Football
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Football Roundup: USC Routed at Home -- Again

USC slipped to 0-3 in Pac-12 home games as a result of a 42-26 loss to Utah on Saturday night. Later Saturday, UCLA handed Arizona its 17th straight loss, 34-16. On Saturday afternoon, Washington State ended Oregon State's four-game winning streak in a dramatic 31-24 win over the Beavers. On Friday night, Arizona State kept its hold on first place in the Pac-12 South with a 28-10 victory over visiting Stanford.
STANFORD, CA
CalSportsReport

Cal Rugby Sweeps West Coast Collegiate 7s Tournament

Cal sent two rugby sides to the West Coast Collegiate 7s at Cal Poly over the weekend and the two sides combined to go 8-0 in their first competition of the fall. "As I said in the preview, we were ready for some competition lessons and I think we now have a host of things to work on and improve," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "This said, Tom [Billups, associate head coach] and I are really proud of the boys. To a man, they worked hard and had a real competitive spirit. It's only one tournament, but it's a good start and importantly, we can build from this point forward."
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
CalSportsReport

Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Helps Packers Pull Out OT Win

Former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers came up with the pivotal completion in overtime to help the Packers get away with a 25-22 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. However, folks in the San Francisco Bay Area did not see the dramatic finish live. Failings by both teams’ place-kickers were the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Espn#American Football#Pac 12 Football Picks#Arizona State#Ducks#The Sun Devils#Vegas Insider#Cardinal#Wsu#Beavers
CalSportsReport

Cal Football: Nose Guard Stanley McKenzie Out for the Season

Stanley McKenzie's difficult football season became more difficult this week when it was determined that he will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. McKenzie (pictured in the cover photo) was Cal's starting nose guard this season, but he had to be helped off the field in the Bears' Sept. 25 loss to Washington and did not play this past weekend against Washington State. Now he is lost for the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Ex-Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk Signed to Washington's Active Roster

The Washington Football Team signed former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk off of its practice squad on Tuesday, which means Kunaszyk will be on the team's active roster for Washington's game against the Saints on Sunday. Kunaszyk was elevated from the practice squad after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was placed on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Sports
Stanford University
CalSportsReport

Jared Goff Gets Award for Community Service

The 2021 season has not gone well for former Cal quarterback Jared Goff on the field, but he received an award on Friday for his work off the field. The NFL Players Association named Goff its Community MVP for this week based on his work in the Detroit area. Specifically, the Detroit Lions quarterback this week hosted a food pantry at Ford Field, the Lions’ home field, and distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to 500 families.
NFL
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
261
Followers
677
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy