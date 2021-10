With the possibility of playing in Game 163 (or 164) staring them right in the face, the Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their lineup Sunday. Outfielder J.D. Martinez appeared to trip on second base while trotting out to right field at Nationals Park in the fifth inning. Martinez remained in the game defensively in the bottom of the fifth, but Jose Iglesias pinch hit for him in the top of the sixth.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO