Fall color delayed in Northeast Iowa

LANSING, Iowa — The fall color show for 2021 was on a fast track due to warm weather, until this week. Cloudy weather has slowed the color show by a few days. “We thought it would be a normal year, last weekend you could see almost each day the color change, when the sun was bright and the temperature warm,” said Gary Krapfl, a retired Luther College Professor now volunteering at the Allamakee County Conservation Board’s Driftless Nature Center. “Now we’ve had clouds last three days, that whole process has slowed down a bit, but the sugar maples particularly they’ll be in the peak of their color one day and the next day the leaves will start falling so that’s already starting to happen, my sense is this week be the peak weekend for leaf color up here.”