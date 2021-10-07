CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Resident Evil movie's first trailer has dropped, and it doesn't completely suck

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
The upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie is releasing exclusively in theaters on November 24, 2021, and the long-awaited film has finally received its first trailer. And the best part is that, shockingly, it doesn't look half bad. At roughly two and a half minutes long, the trailer...

