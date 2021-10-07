CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boo at the Zoo and ZooLights canceled again

By Dick Uliano/WTOP Radio
Inside Nova
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smithsonian’s National Zoo has canceled two big seasonal events — Boo at the Zoo and ZooLights — due to COVID-19. It’s the second straight year the popular nighttime events have been called off because of the pandemic. Both events attract many families with children, according to Pamela Baker-Masson, associate...

IN THIS ARTICLE
