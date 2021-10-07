Americans have over $460B in college savings. It’s not enough

Americans hold a staggering $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, and though some students may have part or all of their student loan debt forgiven, many will not be so lucky. The average parent plans to cover about 70% of their child's college expenses -- but less than 30% are on track to do so, according to Fidelity Investments' 10th Annual College Savings Indicator. The best time to start saving for your kid's college education is right now, and perhaps the best way to do it is to just start doing it. The earlier you start, the better: Compounding interest makes a powerful tailwind. And there are some specific tools and services that can help you reach your goal faster, including 529 accounts, scholarships or a custom plan laid out by a financial adviser. The bottom line: It's never to late to start, no matter where you are in your savings journey.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO