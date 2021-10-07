Head of Arkane Lyon Studio Leaves

Tales of Arise gets a bunch of new stuff today that are both paid and free content. Some premium costumes and some much needed difficulty settings are now up on the menu. FIrst things first is the addition of Very Easy and Unknown modes which the former is very self-explanatory and is there for players to just turn their brains off and just watch and listen to the story unfold. As for the Unknown mode, it is set up to crank up the game’s difficulty significantly and offer some players the challenge that they have been craving for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO