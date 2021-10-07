CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Head of Arkane Lyon Studio Leaves

By Jett Vincent Sia
sirusgaming.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomuald Capron has been with Arkane Lyon studio, the studio responsible for the recently launched PS5 console exclusive AAA game Deathloop, for more than 16 years and is now moving on in pursuit of new challenges as well as spending more time with his family. Capron’s departure from the studio...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst Explains Why They Acquired Bluepoint Games

Sony has announced today that Bluepoint Games will be now be a part of PlayStation Studios. Bluepoint is best-known for its work on Shadow of the Colossus on the PS4 and most recently, Demon’s Souls on the PS5. In a recent interview with IGN, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst explained why Sony decided to purchase the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is leaving Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

In a post on the developer’s official website, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed that Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is leaving Sega. Nagoshi is best known for not only being the mind behind Yakuza, but also the founder of Ryu Ga Gotoku. Alongside Nagoshi, Daisuke Sato is also stepping down from both Ryu Ga Gotoku and Sega. Sato was the lead designer and producer of the Yakuza titles.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Arkane Lyon Boss Leaves After Almost 17 Years of Service and ‘Successful’ Launch of Deathloop

Romuald Capron, head of Arkane Lyon, has left the developer after nearly 17 years of service. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, Capron recently announced his departure on LinkedIn, following the “successful” release of timed PlayStation 5 console-exclusive, Deathloop. In his note, Capron said that he’s confident that he’s leaving Arkane Lyon in good hands under the leadership of Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba and artist Sébastien Mitton, alongside technical director Hugues Tardif and executive producer Morgan Barbe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deathloop Developers React to 20 Minute Speedrun (Arkane Studios)

Ride along with four members of the Deathloop dev team as they watch and react to an insanely quick speedrun of their game just two weeks after release! Developers featured in the commentary for this reaction are Dinga Bakaba (Game Director, Arkane Lyon), Bennett Smith (Narrative Designer, Arkane Lyon), Dana Nightingale (Campaign Designer, Arkane Lyon) and Joseph Leiter (Senior Quality Assurance Tester, Bethesda Softworks). Check out more from speedrunner spiceeTV here: https://www.twitch.tv/spiceetv https://twitter.com/spiceeTV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8BU_qlzcEwwsC8CQildTLw If at first you don't succeed... die, die again! In Deathloop, find a way to put an end to the time loop trapping mysterious island of Blackreef in an endless cycle, all while being hunted by the island's inhabitants. Deathloop was developed by Arkane Studios and was published by Bethesda Softworks and was released on PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Linkedin#Arkane Studios#Aaa#Visionaries#Vgc
Anime News Network

Yakuza Game Studio Reorganizes as Chief Director, Producer Leave Sega

The official website for Sega's Yakuza (Ryū ga Gotoku) game series announced a restructuring of the game's development team, with series chief director Toshihiro Nagoshi and series producer Daisuke Satō leaving Sega. Both Nagoshi and Sato thanked the franchise's fans and asked them to support the new version of the Ryū ga Gotoku Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Yakuza: Like a Dragon sequel confirmed as major studio heads officially depart

Last year, a new game in the Yakuza series was released to critical and fan acclaim, and quickly shot to success for publisher Sega. Recently, the developers of the series announced a studio restructure as major developers from Ryu Ga Gotoku have announced their official departures, but not before confirming a sequel is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Tales Arise Gets New Difficulties, Weapons, and Outfits

Tales of Arise gets a bunch of new stuff today that are both paid and free content. Some premium costumes and some much needed difficulty settings are now up on the menu. FIrst things first is the addition of Very Easy and Unknown modes which the former is very self-explanatory and is there for players to just turn their brains off and just watch and listen to the story unfold. As for the Unknown mode, it is set up to crank up the game’s difficulty significantly and offer some players the challenge that they have been craving for.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Biomutant Gets Game Trial Service on PS4!

Biomutant took to Twitter to announce that the game will be a part of Sony’s Game Trials service which confirms that the service is not only limited to PS5 games since the PS5 version of Biomutant is still in development. For those of you who may have heard, Sony introduced...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
VentureBeat

Virtuos opens studio in Lyon to expand its global presence

Virtuos today announced that it is opening a new studio located in Lyon, France. This new studio will help “increase its global footprint, as well as its proximity to clients.”. The new studio will have 12 founding programmers, and will be led by Aurélien Kerbeci and Domenico Albani, who have...
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Deathloop Review PC – More of this IP Arkane/Bethesda

Bethesda and Arkane Studios Lyon dive into a new IP with their “Groundhog Day” style game Deathloop which is available now for consoles and PC. The game’s story focuses on amnesia as lead character Colt can’t remember much but is stuck in a time loop where he relives the same day over-and-over. It’s a first person stealth-action game but is it any good, and is the looping nature a novel idea or a gimmick? Take a look at our Deathloop review for the full low-down.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Pre-Orders for Rune Factory 5 Physical And Limited Editions Now Live

Rune Factory 5 is set for release next year on March 5, 2022 and pre-orders are now live. For those that get the physical edition of the in Europe and Australia, they will receive a special “Wooly Plush Bag Tag”. The Limited Edition which is dubbed the “Earthmate Edition” will only be available exclusively by the retailer GAME in the UK.
VIDEO GAMES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pokémon is heading to Universal Studios Japan in 2022

Universal Studios Japan and the Pokémon Company have announced a creative alliance that will develop new interactive entertainment combining innovative technology and creativity. The partnership will bring the real and virtual worlds together to create a new, revolutionary theme park experience. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
ORLANDO, FL
sirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers Breaking Promises and Becoming Pay-to-Grind

Marvel’s Avengers, one of the biggest games to ever come from Crystal Dynamics and to an extension Square Enix, is striking out against its fans again. Players took to Twitter, Reddit, and other avenues to express their outrage over an update to the game that adds consumable XP and resource gathering boosts.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Mahokenshi Demo Impressions – Slow and Methodical

A deck building game with the theme of Samurai, that’s what Mahokenshi is supposed to be. What it was like while playing the demo, was something I didn’t think was possible – the demo nearly put me to sleep. I was initially drawn to the game because of a card...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

eFootball Getting First Update on October 28

For those of you who might have heard about eFootball’s disastrous launch and how Konami’s been dealing with it then fear not for the fabled first update will be due out on October 28 according to a statement tweeted by Konami. To quote the Konami Team via the tweet “Thank...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Phasmophobia – Can You Play It On PS4?

The PS4 is a great console to play any horror game and Phasmophobia is certainly no different. It’s a game that has been made popular by streamers and influencers alike. No doubt that has influenced you to try out the game for yourself. Though you may be feeling left out depending on what platform you’re playing on.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy