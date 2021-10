Kyrie Irving is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, and that also translates into one of the biggest potential fines for being unvaccinated. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on Monday that the NBA and the NBPA have agreed to a reduction of 1/91.6th of a player’s salary for every game he misses in his home market for being unvaccinated. For Irving, that would equal roughly $381,000 per game that he would lose, Bontemps adds.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO