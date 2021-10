A week after surging above 3% for the first time since June, mortgage rates retreated back under that threshold. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.99% for the seven days ending Oct. 7, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week ago, the average shot up to 3.01% after spending the majority of the summer close to 2.9%. The latest rate still came in above the figure from this time a year ago when the 30-year average sat at 2.87%.

