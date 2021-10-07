CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London’s miners tear higher on optimism over global economic growth

By Barbara Kollmeyer
 5 days ago
London stocks were rising as global optimism lifted mining shares.

The Independent

FTSE falls as inflation worries traders despite gas price drop

Gas prices may have eased off a little from their peaks last week, but traders still worried about inflation on Tuesday, sending European stocks into the red.The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2%, dropping 16.62 points to end the day at 7,130.23.It had been hit by a sell-off from traders who were trying to run away from risk. Despite noise out of Russia that pushed down gas prices, investors are still concerned about price rises elsewhere.“Gazprom has stepped in to ramp up natural gas supplies to Europe today, with fears of rampant upside in prices easing for now,” said Joshua Mahony,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
#Royal Dutch Shell#Europe#Natural Gas#Metals Prices#Stocks#Uk#Ukx#British#Gbpusd#Ig#Anglo American#Rio#Bhp Group#The London Stock Exchange#Russian#Aj Bell
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at highest in nearly a week

Gold futures climbed on Tuesday to mark their highest settlement in almost a week after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum and slightly lowered its economic growth outlook for this year. "Any data indicating economic slowdowns, including the IMF's latest update, are generally good for gold in that they imply further easy-money policies from central banks," said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter. "That said, most of the IMF's downgrade was due to low-income developing countries, which aren't generally big demand sources for gold," he said. "In short, while the news is helping gold today somewhat, it shouldn't imply much of an effect on demand going forward." December gold climbed by $3.60, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,759.30 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their highest finish since Oct. 6, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

IMF Downgrades Global Economic Outlook, Citing Virus Risks

The global economy is now projected to grow 5.9 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, 0.1 percent lower for 2021 than the July forecast. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
U.K.
U.S. Stocks
CNN

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

London (CNN Business) — The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
WORLD
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

IMF cuts US growth predictions and warns of weakening global economic recovery

The International Monetary Fund has said the recovery from the global pandemic is weakening, as it slashes the US growth forecast.The IMF cut its growth predictions by a full percentage point to 6 per cent on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook, down from 7 per cent in July, reflecting problems the country has had with supply chains, inflation and weaker consumer spending in the third quarter.This cut marks the largest reduction suffered by a G7 economy. The IMF also predicts the global economy will take a hit. The global economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent this...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures score back-to-back settlements above the key $80 mark

U.S. oil futures settled above $80 a barrel on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, but global benchmark Brent crude ended the day modestly lower after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum. "Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.42 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

